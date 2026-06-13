Chevy Bolt driver documents a 375-mile road trip, and the charging-stop times spark debate

"That worry that people had of having to make these long stops during road trips just isn't really a thing anymore."

A Chevy Bolt owner set out to show what a 600-kilometer, or 373-mile, EV road trip looks like, and the result sparked a debate over convenience, charging habits, and what drivers should expect.

What happened?

The post by TikTok creator Brett (@brett.tech) highlighted how much EV charging infrastructure and battery technology have improved, reducing many of the concerns that once made drivers hesitant about taking long trips in electric vehicles.

#ev ♬ original sound - brett.tech @brett.tech I'm doing a 600km road trip in this thing and I genuinely didn't even think for a second what I'll have to do for charging, it's that small of an issue these days . The @GM Canada Chevy Bolt is a truly insane car for the price tho. More to come on this bad boy #tech

Brett described the Bolt as one of the most affordable EVs on the market and showed that he used a Tesla charger.

"That's because about two years ago, all EV manufacturers in North America finally agreed on one single charging port, the NACS connector, which is the connector that Tesla used," he said. "Before, there were three or four different connectors, and it made finding a charger publicly an absolute nightmare."

Brett noted that there are now more public charging stations than ever before and that advances in battery and charging technology have significantly reduced the time drivers spend waiting to recharge.

"The infrastructure is so good and batteries charge so quickly that that worry that people had of having to make these long stops during road trips just isn't really a thing anymore," he said.

Why does it matter?

Road trips remain one of the biggest sticking points for people considering EVs even though most driving happens close to home.

Not all EVs perform the same on long-distance trips, but commenters pointed out that they can still be highly practical for road trips, with charging stops — just like gas station stops — serving as convenient chances to grab food or simply take a break from driving.

As Brett explained, electric vehicles are becoming an increasingly practical option for more drivers, whether for everyday commuting or road trips.

What can I do?

EVs offer major fuel savings over time, even if the occasional road trip takes a bit more planning than it would in a gas-powered vehicle. On the other hand, Brett showed that the Bolt's infotainment system detailed a planned stop for him.

Previously, long drives may have required checking the route, identifying reliable chargers, and building in extra time.

It also helps to understand a vehicle's charging limits and best practices. Keeping the battery between 20% and 80% can reduce total trip time because the final portion of a charging session is usually slow.

Cold temperatures, highway speeds, and cabin heating can all affect range, so winter trips may require extra charging time and shorter gaps between stops.

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