4 EV stories you need to know this week — including more trouble for Tesla

Chevrolet's highest-performance SUV is electric, range extenders are all the rage, and Tesla is facing even more turmoil. Here's everything you need to know about the clean vehicle world right now.

Chevrolet's new SUV comes with ultra-fast efficiency

Chevy's new Blazer EV SS clocks in as the brand's fastest Super Sport vehicle ever produced.

At a base price of $60,600, the 615-horsepower SUV is capable of going 0 to 60 in 3.4 seconds and offers more than 300 miles of range.

In a recent mountain-scaling test, the Blazer EV SS crushed a 7,000-foot vertical climb and then descended again, using a surprisingly small amount of battery power to do so.

The 'Tesla Tax' has exposed a $10 billion loophole

Washington state lawmakers passed a law taxing a loophole that has earned Tesla and other electric vehicle makers billions of dollars annually.

The zero-emission vehicle credit program means that car companies that fail to meet the state's strict zero-emission targets can buy credits from those who do.

That's been a moneymaker for Tesla, with Politico estimating that the company made over $10 billion from it last year alone — an estimated 43% of the company's profits in the first nine months of 2024.

Dodge's new EV is a testing ground for next-level batteries

Dodge's parent company, Stellantis, isn't just electrifying its Dodge Charger into the high-performance Daytona EV.

It also will give the vehicle cutting-edge solid-state batteries by 2027. This will nearly double the car's energy density while decreasing battery weight significantly.

Range extenders are the next big thing — but not in America

Range extenders are a tried, tested, and simple way to boost an EV's range.

Until infrastructure catches up with demand or battery ranges soar, being able to charge your EV battery from a portable fuel generator is an increasingly popular backup.

The latest market to go big on extended-range EVs isn't the U.S. but China, where over a million units were sold in 2024.

Chinese companies BYD and Chery both showcased models capable of extending range to 600 miles at the recent Auto Shanghai show.

