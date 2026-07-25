South Carolina county approves 6-month data center moratorium after residents warn of ruin

"If we're going to listen to the good, let's listen to the bad."

A South Carolina county is pausing new data center development after residents voiced worries about how rapid growth could affect the county's land, water, and long-term direction.

Chester County leaders say the six-month break will be used to gather information, hear public feedback, and sort out how future proposals should be evaluated before more move ahead.

What happened?

At its July 20 meeting, Chester County Council unanimously approved a temporary moratorium on data centers. For the next six months, the county will neither accept nor review new applications for those projects.

Before the vote, speakers at a public hearing asked officials not to move too quickly, according to The Herald. Residents said they wanted to preserve Chester's rural character and feared possible environmental harm.

Resident David Beverley captured that anxiety when he told council members, "These data centers will ruin life for all future generations, for our children and grandchildren."

The pause comes amid growing tension over a $2.8 billion data center facility tied to developer Valara Holdings. A group of residents has sued the county and the developer, saying county leaders sidestepped transparency measures and community input.

The vote also reflects a broader regional trend: neighboring York County approved a nine-month pause last week, and Spartanburg County is considering a one-year moratorium.

Why does it matter?

Data centers support everything from cloud storage to artificial intelligence tools, but they can also require enormous amounts of electricity, land, and water. In rural communities, that can fuel fears of strained infrastructure, noise, environmental disruption, and the loss of open space.

A moratorium can give communities more time to ask basic questions about traffic, utility demand, environmental safeguards, and who stands to benefit most.

Critics of moratoriums often argue that delays can discourage investment, reduce tax opportunities, and create uncertainty for businesses. Those concerns are especially significant in communities seeking jobs and new revenue.

Still, supporters say a short pause can make future growth more sustainable by putting clearer standards in place from the start. Zoning rules, water-use protections, noise limits, and transparent public hearings can help counties avoid conflict later while also giving developers a clearer path forward.

What's being done?

During the six-month pause, Chester County plans to hold a series of public workshops so officials and residents can hear from utility officials, experts from the University of South Carolina Center for Sustainable Growth, and leaders from counties that already have data centers.

The first two workshops will begin at 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 and Sept. 28. Councilmember John Agee proposed inviting Spartanburg County residents to those sessions as well, saying, "If we're going to listen to the good, let's listen to the bad."

The coming months are intended to serve as a listening period, not a final verdict. As Council Chair Pete Wilson put it, "I hope the room is full of people who want to listen to what's being said."

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