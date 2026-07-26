Cherokee County, Georgia, hits pause on data centers, eyes moratorium into 2027

"We need ample time to research, learn what has worked and what has not in other jurisdictions."

Cherokee County is hitting pause on data centers before any major project arrives at its doorstep.

County commissioners in Georgia gave unanimous approval this week to a 30-day pause on new data center development and are preparing to consider a longer extension, reflecting that local leaders want rules in place before fast-moving growth reshapes the community.

What happened?

As Atlanta News First reported, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved an initial 30-day halt on data center development on July 21 and scheduled a hearing for August to weigh a longer continuation.

Brantley Day, the county's community development director, said Cherokee County has no ordinance tailored specifically to data centers.

The hearing will take place Aug. 18 at county offices in Canton. At that session, officials said they expect to ask for a 180-day extension, which would keep the moratorium in place until mid-February 2027.

Cherokee County has no data center applications currently under review. Officials said the topic has grown more pressing because neighboring counties and other parts of Georgia have recently seen proposals for or construction of similar facilities.

Why does it matter?

Data centers power many of the digital services people use every day, from cloud storage and streaming to online shopping and artificial intelligence tools. However, they can also place major demands on local power systems, water supplies, roads, and land use.

A temporary pause gives county leaders time to study how these facilities have affected other communities and decide what protections should be in place for neighborhoods, household utility reliability, and planning.

Critics of moratoriums often argue they can delay construction jobs, future tax revenue, and tech investment. Supporters say a short pause is often preferable to approving projects without standards for noise, traffic, landscaping, backup generators, or resource use.

What's being done?

During the moratorium, Cherokee County's Community Development Agency staff and legal department are expected to examine how other places regulate data centers and use that research to draft local rules.

A policy could spell out where data centers are allowed, how far they must be from homes, what kind of screening or buffering is required, and how officials will review energy, water, and infrastructure impacts.

"Since we do not have any ordinances specifically addressing the use, we feel it is prudent to do the proper research," Day said. "... We need ample time to research, learn what has worked and what has not in other jurisdictions, and craft policy that works for Cherokee County."

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