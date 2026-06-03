Charlotte residents pack hearing as city weighs data center moratorium over water and power fears

"We cannot rely on data center companies or the for-profit utilities that supply them to monitor or regulate themselves."

Charlotte residents turned out in force Tuesday as city leaders considered a moratorium on new data center projects.

What happened?

According to Blue Ridge Public Radio, about 50 demonstrators gathered outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center before the hearing. They carried signs calling for a data center ban and warning about air and water impacts.

Three people also held up pages from a petition with nearly 6,000 signatures opposing the expansion of American Tower's proposed data center in east Charlotte.

Charlotte City Council is considering a 150-day moratorium on data centers, a move that would give the city time to analyze the impacts of new development, which opponents fear will raise electricity bills, guzzle water and contribute to climate change. https://t.co/j8NVFCfpCf — WFAE (@WFAE) May 27, 2026

Inside, attendees filled the main chamber, and 36 people signed up to speak as the Charlotte City Council considered a proposed 150-day moratorium on new data centers.

The temporary pause would give the city time to study how these projects could affect local resources and residents.

The debate comes as two massive developments are already underway. Digital Reality is developing a 400-megawatt campus near Charlotte Douglas Airport. And PowerHouse is building a 300-megawatt site in University City, making them two of the largest in North Carolina.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Catawba Riverkeeper Brandon Jones spoke about how little clarity there has been around data center water use.

"We are concerned that the growth of local data centers may overallocate our limited resources and decrease our ability to respond to drought," Jones said.

Why is a possible moratorium on data centers important?

Opponents worry that large data centers could consume enormous amounts of electricity and water. That could contribute to higher utility costs, local water stress, noise pollution, and more planet-heating pollution if that energy comes from oil, gas, or coal.

At the hearing, speakers pointed to a data center in Fayetteville, Georgia, that reportedly used 30 million gallons of water without paying for it. Nearby residents had to deal with low water pressure.

A moratorium would not permanently stop development. Supporters said it could help Charlotte avoid locking in harmful projects before the public fully understands the tradeoffs.

At the same time, critics of a moratorium argue that data centers bring jobs, tax revenue, and infrastructure needed for cloud services and AI tools that people use every day. Some advocates are pushing for stricter standards instead of a blanket halt.

What's being done?

The Charlotte City Council could vote on the data center moratorium on June 8. If approved, the 150-day pause would give Charlotte time to review the effects of new development.

Possible policy changes include requiring developers to disclose expected water use, investing in water recycling systems, and limiting pollution. Other possible compromises include steering projects away from neighborhoods and sensitive waterways and requiring cleaner power sources.

As one protest sign asked, "What's gonna be left."

More transparency from data center companies could go a long way in earning the trust of local communities. As it is now, many people don't believe these companies will do what's best for residents or the environment.

"We cannot rely on data center companies or the for-profit utilities that supply them to monitor or regulate themselves," said Damien Williams, an assistant professor of data science at UNC Charlotte.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.