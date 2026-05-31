Scientists discover elusive new chameleon hidden in Mozambique forests and name it for Jane Goodall

"It is a fitting honor for a scientist who believed that we must preserve our planet for all who call it home."

A newly identified chameleon in Mozambique is a reminder that some of nature's most important discoveries are still hiding in plain sight — or, in this case, high in the treetops.

In a May 26 Instagram post, the Jane Goodall Institute introduced Nadzikambia goodallae, a newly discovered chameleon species in Mozambique. Researchers observed the reptile in the nation's sky island forests, which the institute described as secluded granite mountains inhabited by many distinct species.

These forests function like ecological islands in the sky, creating the kind of separation that can help animals evolve in unique ways over time.

The new chameleon was not easy to find. The Jane Goodall Institute said these sylvan chameleons are "difficult to spot because of their camouflage" and because they "prefer to perch high in the canopy."

The species' name also pays tribute to one of the world's best-known conservationists. The institute noted that the newly identified chameleon "faces pressures from loss of rainforest habitat."

The post even had a bit of chameleon trivia, writing, "Can you guess the difference between the male and female chameleons? Females are all green, and males have orange markings and black around the eye."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Forest ecosystems help regulate water, store planet-warming carbon, and support a web of life that nearby communities depend on. When those habitats are degraded, people can feel the effects too — through weaker ecosystem services, reduced biodiversity, and landscapes less resilient to extreme weather.

Species cannot be studied, understood, or safeguarded if they disappear before the world even knows they exist.

"Introducing 'Nadzikambia goodallae,' a newly discovered chameleon species named for Dr. Jane Goodall!" the Jane Goodall Institute wrote, adding, "It is a fitting honor for a scientist who believed that we must preserve our planet for all who call it home."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.