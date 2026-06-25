Next-gen ceramic battery promises 621-mile electric flights, but skeptics see a long runway

Safer, more heat-tolerant batteries could reduce cooling demands and fire risks.

Two firms are teaming up to see if next-generation ceramic batteries could make large-scale electric planes viable — but the work is just beginning.

The Taiwanese battery manufacturer ProLogium signed an agreement with the Dutch firm Elysian Aircraft to evaluate whether lithium ceramic batteries could be used for large-scale commercial air travel.

The goal: Battery packs capable of powering flights of up to 621 miles on a single charge.

What happened?

The agreement looks to achieve an energy target of 320 to 420 watt-hours per kilogram.

"Aviation applications place extremely high demands on battery energy density, safety, and weight efficiency, which is why careful and rigorous assessment and validation are essential," Vincent Yang, founder and CEO of ProLogium, said in a statement.

The case for ceramic-based batteries centers on the advantages over conventional designs, especially in aviation, where weight, heat, and safety matter just as much as range.

Battery technology has faced limits with aircraft because standard lithium-ion batteries do not offer enough energy relative to their weight. But solid-state and lithium ceramic designs have proved to reduce weight and increase safety with their solid materials instead of liquid electrolytes.

The companies are looking to take two paths: testing compatibility with existing aviation electrical systems and focusing on designing new cell variations for aerospace safety and weight specs.

"Battery technology is a key enabler for electric aviation, but aviation requires far beyond cell performance alone," Rob Wolleswinkel, co-CEO and CTO of Elysian Aircraft, said. "Through this [memorandum of understanding] with ProLogium, we look forward to exploring how next generation battery technology could support safe, scalable, and zero-emission aviation."

Why does it matter?

If this kind of battery proves viable outside the lab, it could unlock cleaner regional air service between nearby cities, islands, and small hubs. It could also cut noise and air pollution for communities near airports.

Electric aircraft could be quieter, cheaper to operate, and less dependent on volatile jet-fuel prices than gas aircraft, potentially helping airlines and regional businesses save money.

The ceramic battery angle is especially notable because thermal stability is a major concern in aviation. Safer, more heat-tolerant batteries could reduce cooling demands and fire risks while improving reliability.

Beyond aviation, broader progress in battery technology could support cleaner transportation and more resilient energy systems.

What are people saying?

A Reddit thread about the news was mixed, with excitement and caution.

A recurring point in the comments was the comparison between energy density and jet fuel, with users noting how hard it remains for batteries to approach the performance of conventional aviation fuel.

"Conventional jet fuel delivers roughly 12,000 watt-hours per kilogram," one person wrote. "By comparison, high-performance lithium-polymer (LiPo) batteries only reach about 250-300 Wh/kg."

Common objections focused on realistic range and payload trade-offs for regional electric aircraft and on skepticism about timelines.

The mood was hopeful but grounded in the reality that even promising clean energy breakthroughs often require long runways.

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