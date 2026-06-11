10 tons of cement exposed this abandoned ant supercolony — and the tunnels ran 8 meters deep

"Incredible that they just make these structures."

Reddit users have revived interest in a striking clip from a 2006 documentary that revealed the hidden scale of an abandoned ant colony in Brazil.

After researchers filled the deserted nest with 10 tons of cement and later excavated it, the resulting cast exposed a vast underground network of chambers, tunnels, and shafts, offering a rare look at the remarkable engineering hidden beneath the ground.

What happened?

The footage, originally featured in the documentary Ants: Nature's Secret Power, shows researchers creating a cement cast of a deserted Atta laevigata leafcutter ant nest in Brazil. When the clip resurfaced on Reddit, it quickly gained attention, earning 50,000 upvotes.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

According to the video's caption, the finished cast revealed an underground colony extending roughly 8 meters, or roughly 26 feet, below the surface, with an intricate network of tunnels and chambers carved throughout the nest.

Why does it matter?

The footage is a reminder of the outsized role ants play in ecosystems. They move plant material, reshape soil, and build vast underground networks that can persist for years.

As ants reshape soils, they can help cycle nutrients, improve water infiltration, and disperse seeds, helping plants regenerate. Ants also serve as an important food source for countless birds, reptiles, amphibians, and mammals.

They're also natural predators, and play an important role in controlling other pest species like aphids, termites, and caterpillars, making them a boon to much of agriculture.

While their influence often goes unnoticed, videos like this offer a striking reminder of just how much generations of ants can shape the world beneath our feet.

What are people saying?

The comments mixed fascination with unease.

"Incredible that they just make these structures," one commenter said.

"This will never not amaze me. So cool to see," another added.

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