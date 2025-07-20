Energy company launches massive project to deliver next-gen power to tens of thousands of US homes: 'Seamlessly integrated'

The facility is expected to come online next year.

Imagine powering 40,000 homes a year not with fossil fuels but with Arizona sunshine. That's the promise of the new Catclaw Solar and Storage project under construction in Buckeye, just west of Phoenix, according to PV Magazine.

Originally developed by clean energy innovator Avantus and acquired by DESRI in 2024, the Catclaw site combines a massive 205-megawatt solar array with a 1,000 megawatt-hour battery system. The system captures solar energy during the day and stores it for peak demand, such as hot summer evenings when air conditioners run full blast.

The project will come online in 2026. Under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Arizona Public Service, it will meet the state's growing electricity needs while reducing pollution.

"We worked together to design this project so it seamlessly integrated with the surrounding environment," said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn in a DESRI press release.

Battery storage cuts pollution and helps build healthier communities, but that's not all. It also makes our energy supply more stable and less expensive. When demand surges, stored solar power can step in, reducing the need for pricey gas plants and keeping electricity flowing without driving up costs.

"Catclaw will help power Arizona's growing energy needs with clean, reliable electricity — especially during times of peak demand," said Cliff Graham, CEO of Avantus, per PV Magazine.

"The DESRI team is thrilled that Catclaw has begun construction and will commence operations in 2026," added DESRI's Chief Strategy Officer Bob Schoenherr in the company's press release.

Pairing solar panels with battery storage is quickly becoming the gold standard in clean energy — and for good reason. While solar panels generate power during the day, battery backups make sure the power is available even after sunset and during cloudy weather.

Projects such as this one help lay the groundwork for a cleaner, healthier energy future, proving that what's good for the planet can also be practical for people.

