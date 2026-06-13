Carbon removal is barely denting emissions, and scaling it now looks like a solar-sized feat, experts claim

"This leaves a gap that grows significantly over time."

The latest assessment suggests that pulling carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere is still nowhere near the scale many climate plans would need.

For carbon removal to play a meaningful role, it would have to grow as fast as solar panels once did, while pollution is also cut sharply at its source.

Without both, carbon will continue to accumulate in the atmosphere, bringing more extreme heat and higher food, insurance, and energy costs.

What happened?

Current carbon removal efforts remain too small to meaningfully limit warming, according to Futurism.

A new report estimated that deliberate human activity removes about 2.2 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide each year, or roughly 5% of global emissions, with most of that total coming from established approaches such as planting trees.

Emerging technologies like direct air capture, systems that remove carbon dioxide from open air, make up only about 0.1% of overall removals.

Those newer systems are expanding by about 40% annually, but from a very small starting point.

The field would need a takeoff more like the rise of solar panels and electric vehicles to match climate targets, yet countries have pledged only about 2.7 billion metric tons of carbon removal by 2035 and 3.6 billion by 2050, far below what climate pathways require.

Why does it matter?

Scientists broadly say some carbon dioxide removal will probably be needed because certain sectors, including agriculture, are especially hard to fully clean up.

But that limited role is not the same as using carbon removal in place of cutting pollution where it is produced.

If governments and corporations lean too heavily on future carbon-sucking technologies instead of rapidly expanding cleaner energy and reducing emissions now, climate progress slows.

That delay means more carbon in the atmosphere, which can intensify storms and heat, stress crops, and drive up food, insurance, and energy costs.

The sector is also financially vulnerable. Microsoft had bought more than 80% of the novel carbon credits supporting these efforts before stopping new purchases in April.

If support like that weakens, scaling promising projects quickly enough could become even harder.

What are people saying?

Report co-author William Lamb added, "This leaves a gap that grows significantly over time," per Futurism.

The International Panel on Climate Change has said carbon removal is "unavoidable" if climate targets are to be met, though only alongside major emissions cuts, Futurism reported.

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