Fire marshal issues warning about the 'deadly' threat lurking in ordinary home appliances: 'It can build up in homes without warning'

There are steps homeowners can take to protect themselves and their families.

North Carolina's state fire marshal is warning residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide, a gas with potentially deadly consequences.

"Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and deadly," state fire marshal Brian Taylor told WECT News 6. "It can build up in homes without warning. The best way to protect your family is with working carbon monoxide alarms and proper maintenance of heating equipment."

Furnaces, water heaters, gas stoves, and fireplaces are all common sources of carbon monoxide in the home. Vehicle exhaust from attached garages and portable generators can also emit this gas into homes.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can lead to symptoms like headache, dizziness, nausea, blurred vision, and shortness of breath, according to Mayo Clinic. It can also cause loss of consciousness and death.





To avoid these outcomes, Taylor urged people to test, replace, and install smoke alarms.

Taylor also noted that people should never use portable generators inside due to carbon monoxide risks. But even outdoor stationary generators can cause this gas to seep into the home, according to a federal report.

