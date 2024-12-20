Chemical companies join forces to turn common pollutant into innovative packaging material — here's how it works

More people are shopping online than ever, increasing the demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Chemical company Celanese and consumer goods manufacturer Henkel are working together to create water-based adhesives from captured carbon dioxide pollution. Instead of letting this pollution enter our air, they're transforming it into materials we use every day, reported Sustainability Magazine.

Here's how it works: At Celanese's facility in Texas, they capture industrial CO2 pollution and convert it into methanol through a process called hydrogenation. This methanol then becomes a key ingredient in making adhesives that stick everything from shipping labels to food packaging.

"We are pleased to partner with Henkel to demonstrate another way in which Celanese ECO-CC products can support the transition to a more circular economy," Kevin Norfleet, Global Sustainability Leader at Celanese, told Sustainability Magazine.

🗣️ Do you worry about air pollution in and around your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The benefits stack up quickly. When you buy a product, the packaging might soon use these innovative adhesives. This means the CO2 that would have polluted our air is instead being put to good use, making the products we buy daily more environmentally responsible.

Pernille Lind Olsen, who leads Henkel's Packaging and Consumer Goods Adhesives division, pointed out how this helps both companies and consumers:

"Our purpose is to pioneer packaging solutions for the benefit of people and planet, which means taking a holistic look at sustainability and making bold moves toward forward-looking technologies that offer our customers cost-effective options."

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The timing couldn't be better. More people are shopping online than ever, increasing the demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Companies can reduce their environmental impact by using these new adhesives while meeting customer expectations for greener products.

This innovation is already in action at Celanese's Texas facility, with plans to expand production as more companies seek sustainable alternatives for their packaging needs. It's a perfect example of how innovative solutions can turn environmental challenges into opportunities that benefit everyone.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.