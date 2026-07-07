Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is America's newest shark-bite capital as great whites press in

"Anyone familiar will know that Monomoy always had a few seals but not the thousands it has now."

Cape Cod is increasingly emerging as a vacation destination where swimmers may want to think twice before heading into the surf.

National Geographic reported that a decade-long rise in shark sightings and attacks at U.S. beaches has brought Cape Cod's stretch of the Massachusetts coastline into broader discussions about some of the country's higher-risk coastal waters.

What's happening?

According to National Geographic, great white sharks have appeared nearer the Cape Cod shoreline more often than they did a generation ago.

In the outlet's "United Sharks of America: Shark Bite Capitals" special, that change is linked to several ecological forces. Among the most important is the recovery of seal numbers, which has expanded a food supply for great whites near beaches shared with swimmers, surfers, and paddlers.

The program also cited warming waters as a factor, since they can influence both shark migration patterns and how long they stay in one area.

Why does it matter?

The change reflects the shifting ecological and food-chain conditions that wildlife around the globe are responding to.

That overlap affects daily life on the Cape. Families may change where they swim, towns may face pressure to adapt, and local businesses may need to respond to shifting visitor concerns during peak season.

People in the comment section chimed in with their thoughts about the report.

"This really makes you wonder what's changing in the ocean," one user said.

"I live on the Cape and am in shock at how many people swim and surf in and around Nauset Beach," another wrote. "Anyone familiar will know that Monomoy always had a few seals but not the thousands it has now."

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