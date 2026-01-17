Experts issue warning as military facilities face threat from underground: 'There is a real risk'

These aren't merely theoretical problems for the future.

The Canadian Arctic's defense infrastructure is facing challenges due to our steadily warming global climate.

The stability and operational readiness of airfields, military bases, radar sites, and transportation networks are increasingly compromised across the region.

What's happening?

As Radio Canada International reported, researchers analyzed 56 military and paramilitary sites with respect to coastal erosion, flood exposure, permafrost thaw, and other climate risks.

They found that sites in far northwestern Canada are most vulnerable due to extensive permafrost beneath the built environment. Buildings and defense assets are increasingly vulnerable due to sea ice loss, rising sea levels, and unpredictable summer weather patterns.

These aren't merely theoretical problems for the future; they are already increasing maintenance demands and costs for the defense sector. In turn, the safety and security of local Inuit communities are now in question.

"If the federal government does not invest in the North, there is a real risk that foreign states will," said Magali Vullierme, who authored the study. "In the Canadian Arctic, Inuit communities and security are completely intertwined — you cannot separate them."

Why are Canadian Arctic defenses important?

The Canadian Arctic isn't just a remote wilderness area; it's an essential component of national defense. The Canadian Armed Forces works with partners to bolster regional infrastructure and ensure effective, rapid response capabilities and strategic approaches to protecting North American borders.

Changes in the region's climate are stretching those capabilities thin and increasing national security risks. The Arctic is becoming more accessible to malicious activities as ice retreats and infrastructure fails. With damaged ports, runways, roads, and radar installations, defense readiness is compromised.

Meanwhile, these climate impacts are increasing operational and maintenance costs and impairing Canada's ability to monitor and control its northernmost territories.

What's being done to protect Arctic defense systems?

Expert analyses like this inspire governments to invest in climate-resilient design and to improve infrastructure in the Arctic. Now is the time to focus on infrastructure that is resistant to shoreline erosion, high precipitation levels, thawing permafrost, and frequent severe weather.

Climate risks must be incorporated into future defense planning, with ongoing monitoring and additional research to assess progress and adapt to change. Since Indigenous Arctic communities have extensive knowledge of the land and conditions over generations, it is crucial that governments involve these partners in infrastructure and defense planning decisions.

You can do your part to raise awareness about critical climate issues like this by sharing news stories and research reports backed by scientific data.

Meanwhile, making practical, sustainable changes in your own life, such as powering your home with cleaner solar energy, contributes to the long-term health of our planet.

TCD's Solar Explorer can connect you with trusted partners, such as EnergySage, to save thousands of dollars on a local solar panel installation.

What's happening in the Arctic is also a warning for what could come for many other regions as global weather patterns shift. But with a mindful approach, nationwide defense systems can maintain a strong and resilient presence amid changing environmental conditions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







