Canada proposes under-16 social media ban, with exemptions for platforms deemed safe

A new proposal called Bill C-34 could put Canada on track to adopt one of the world's toughest internet restrictions for young people.

What happened?

Introduced on June 10, Bill C-34 lays out new rules for both social media platforms and AI chatbots, according to Al Jazeera. Its main age restriction would keep users under 16 off social media unless companies can prove their services are safer for younger people.

Canada's move comes after Australia enacted a high-profile social media ban for young users, while France, Denmark, and Poland are weighing tighter limits of their own. In April, Greece said that people under 15 would lose access starting in January 2027.

In its proposal for Bill C-34, the Canadian government said online harms "are also shaped by how digital services are designed and operated. Features such as algorithmic recommendation systems, engagement-based feeds, autoplay, and endless scrolling can amplify harmful content and increase exposure, particularly for young users."

The bill would also establish a digital regulator, require companies to publish digital safety plans, and force platforms to remove content that "sexually victimizes a child" or includes non-consensual intimate images within 24 hours of being flagged.

Why does it matter?

Products built to maximize attention have the potential to worsen bullying, exploitation, sleep disruption, and exposure to dangerous content, especially for young users who may not yet have the tools to navigate those risks on their own.

If passed, the law could push tech companies toward safer, age-appropriate design, and give communities more power to demand that platforms protect children.

The bill also targets AI chatbots. That part of the proposal comes weeks after families tied to one of Canada's deadliest mass shootings sued OpenAI, saying it knew the alleged attacker had talked about the plan on ChatGPT but did not notify police, reported Al Jazeera.

Still, critics say broad bans could cut teens off from educational resources, support groups, and identity-affirming communities. Others have also raised concerns that age verification could create new privacy risks.

A possible middle ground is built into Canada's approach — exemptions for platforms that meet stronger standards, along with age-appropriate design, clear guidelines, and features such as blocking and reporting.

What are people saying?

Canadian officials are framing the proposal as a response to a system that has not kept pace with the scale of the problem. In the government's words, AI has added new challenges, and "voluntary action by digital services has not kept pace with the scale, speed, and severity of online harms."

Officials said the measure could take roughly a year to pass and another 18 months to get the regulator up and running. The timeline also leaves more room for debate over how to protect children online without cutting them off from parts of the internet that help them connect, learn, and feel less alone.

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