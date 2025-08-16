Scientists make game-changing discovery that could revolutionize solar panels: 'Paves the way'

These panels could start appearing on homes within the next few years.

Scientists have found that a compound extracted from camphor trees can make solar panels work better and last longer, achieving over 25% efficiency, according to the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology.

The South Korean researchers found that camphorquinone, a substance made from camphor tree extract, solves a challenge in making perovskite solar panels. These next-generation panels need special chemicals during production to form proper crystal structures, but those chemicals usually leave behind residue that hurts performance.

The camphor-based compound turns from solid to gas without melting first. This means it helps form perfect crystals during manufacturing, then disappears completely without leaving anything behind.

Professor Changduk Yang's team demonstrated that this approach creates solar panels that are 25.2% efficient, surpassing the standard efficiency of 23%. That's nearly 10% better performance from the same amount of sunlight hitting your roof.

Perovskite panels promise cheaper solar power than today's silicon versions. They're lighter, more flexible, and easier to manufacture. But until now, durability issues have kept them out of the marketplace.

Tests showed these improved panels kept over 90% of their power output after 1,000 hours of continuous operation, doubling the lifespan of regular perovskite cells. Researchers tested them under conditions that mimic rooftop exposure to sunlight and weather.

This advancement brings perovskite technology closer to competing with the silicon panels that dominate today's market. Silicon panels cost more to produce and require energy-intensive manufacturing processes that create pollution. Cleaner manufacturing methods mean less harmful pollutants entering the air we breathe, protecting both human health and the environment.

The natural camphor extract makes this discovery stand out from other solar improvements. While some teams work with synthetic chemicals, this group turned to a tree-based solution that leaves zero contamination behind.

The camphor solution addresses perovskite's biggest weakness while keeping its advantages. These panels could start appearing on homes within the next few years as companies scale up production methods that incorporate this natural compound.

"Solving stability issues in perovskite solar cells using eco-friendly, naturally derived materials not only advances sustainable energy technology but also paves the way for more durable, cost-effective solar solutions," Yang said.

