Homeowner buys Powerwall to dodge California peak rates under NEM 3.0, then watched it pull from the grid

A battery is only as effective as the way it is configured.

For homeowners who invested in a battery to avoid steep utility rates, few things are more frustrating than watching that battery sit idle while electricity prices spike.

That is exactly the issue one Tesla Powerwall owner said they encountered after enrolling in a rate plan in which timing is supposed to make all the difference.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, a homeowner in California said the Powerwall was not supplying energy during the highest-priced hours, undermining the reason they had installed battery storage.

"For some reason powerwall doesn't discharge during peak pricing hours and instead chooses to draw from grid directly?!" the original poster wrote, adding that they are on a net energy metering plan.

The post underscores a broader problem for many California homeowners: A battery is only as effective as the way it is configured. Under NEM 3.0, using stored energy at the right times can be crucial to avoiding the most expensive electricity of the day. If the battery settings, reserve level, or utility rate setup are wrong, expected savings can disappear quickly.

If you're weighing battery options or trying to understand whether a system will actually pay off, it may be worth exploring EnergySage's free tools for information on home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates. EnergySage has teamed up with the electrification brand Qmerit to guarantee you get the best price on home battery storage solutions.

Adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. It can also help households keep more of their own solar power instead of buying costly evening electricity from the grid.

Why does it matter?

For Californians on time-of-use plans, the difference between drawing from a battery and buying electricity from the grid during peak hours can make all the difference in billing.

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If everything is configured properly, the strategy is relatively simple: Charge the battery when solar energy is plentiful or electricity is cheaper, then discharge it when utility prices rise.

That can add up to meaningful savings over time, particularly for households that regularly use several kilowatt-hours in the evening. When the system does not discharge as expected, homeowners can end up paying the highest rates at the exact time they thought they were protected.

Battery storage can keep essential devices running during outages, reduce reliance on the grid, and give homeowners more control over when and how they use electricity.

For people who don't want or need a full-house setup, Pila is another company offering excellent battery backup options. Its plug-and-play batteries are priced at a fraction of what a whole-home backup system would cost.

What can I do?

If your battery is acting strangely, it may help to begin inside the app: Check the utility rate plan that was entered, review the backup reserve percentage and operating mode, and look over any schedules or "net zero" settings. For example, a system set to preserve charge for backup may not discharge as aggressively during peak pricing windows.

It can also help to compare the app's expected behavior with the actual pricing periods in your utility tariff. For NEM 3.0 customers, even small setting mismatches can make a significant financial difference.

If the controls still do not make sense, contacting the installer or manufacturer support may help clarify whether the battery is configured correctly for your exact rate plan. Homeowners considering alternatives or upgrades can also compare battery products, installation prices, and expected performance before making a decision.

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