California's new cancer-risk rule took effect, then use of a carcinogenic pesticide spiked

"They were saying everything was going to be OK because things were on a downward trend, and they clearly aren't."

State records are raising new questions about California's effort to curb exposure to a widely used soil fumigant.

Although officials adopted the rule to reduce cancer risk from 1,3-dichloropropane, the jump in use has heightened anxiety in farmworker communities and among families living near treated fields.

What happened?

California began enforcing a rule in 2024 aimed at lowering exposure to 1,3-dichloropropane, or 1,3-D.

The state has classified the pesticide as a carcinogen since 1989.

But records cited by Inside Climate News indicate that a year later, growers applied about 1 million more pounds of the chemical than in either 2023 or 2024.

Known as the "residential bystander" rule, the policy added setback distances and required deeper soil injection, along with tarp and fumigation practices meant to keep more of the pesticide out of the air.

Despite those changes, the "adjusted total pounds" metric, which is used to estimate how much fumigant is likely to escape, climbed sharply, nearly doubling in Kern and San Joaquin counties and increasing almost 20% statewide.

The biggest gains were in almond- and grape-growing regions.

In Delhi, a largely Latino town in Merced County, Anne Katten found that average 1,3-D concentrations in the air during the first three quarters of 2025 were 30% higher than during the same period a year earlier.

Why does it matter?

Those most at risk are farmworkers, children, and families who live beside agricultural fields.

Public health policy generally assumes there is no safe level of exposure to a carcinogen.

Beyond cancer concerns, fumigants, including 1,3-D, can also trigger respiratory distress, chest pain, eye irritation, dizziness, nausea, and headaches.

According to Pesticide Action Network International, 40 countries have banned the chemical.

Advocates say separate safety standards for residents and workers miss how exposure actually happens in farmworker communities, where people can encounter the pesticide both where they live and where they work over a lifetime.

Regulators have said their aim was to reduce emissions, not necessarily total use.

Critics say the early results suggest that this approach is failing.

What are people saying?

Mark Weller of Californians for Pesticide Reform offered a blunt assessment.

"Their new regulations are failures," he said, per Inside Climate News. "They put in new regulations and 1,3-D use went up."

Retired pesticide scientist Caroline Cox expressed a similar view, saying: "It just doesn't seem like the regulations are really doing what they were designed to do."

Katten said the new numbers contradict earlier assurances that the trend was improving.

"They were saying everything was going to be OK because things were on a downward trend, and they clearly aren't. Their sustainable pest management efforts are not bearing fruit yet."

DPR spokesperson Amy MacPherson pointed to another factor, saying the increase was driven by "unusually high replanting of vineyards and orchards in Kern County, which only occurs about once every 10 to 20 years."

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