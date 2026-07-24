California county to declare emergency after invasive golden mussels found at port

In a state already dealing with drought, pollution, and aging water infrastructure, that creates yet another layer of stress.

California officials are preparing to declare an emergency after invasive golden mussels were discovered at the Port of West Sacramento, signaling how seriously Yolo County leaders are taking a fast-spreading species that threatens waterways, wildlife, and essential public systems.

What's happening?

According to local officials, per the Daily Democrat: "The California Department of Fish and Wildlife recently confirmed the detection of invasive golden mussels in and around the Port of West Sacramento within Yolo County. The detections represent an established local source population, posing a significant threat."

Native to Asia, golden mussels are small freshwater shellfish. They are similar to zebra mussels and can cling in dense masses to boats, docks, pipes, pumps, and other hard surfaces, which makes them a serious concern for ports, marinas, irrigation systems, and water infrastructure.

And because invasive mussels are so hard to remove once they gain a foothold, even one confirmed detection can set off a major response.

Why does it matter?

Water systems can take a direct hit from invasive mussels, which may clog intake equipment, interfere with irrigation machinery, and drive up upkeep costs for public agencies, farmers, and businesses.

Over time, households can feel those effects too through service interruptions, higher utility bills, or repairs paid for with tax dollars.

The damage is not limited to infrastructure. Golden mussels can crowd out native species, throw food webs off balance, and change water conditions in ways that add strain to habitats that are already under pressure.

In a state already dealing with drought, pollution, and aging water infrastructure, that creates yet another layer of stress.

What's being done?

Declaring a local emergency can give officials more flexibility to act fast, work across agencies, and seek added support for monitoring, containment, and public outreach. That speed matters, since stopping mussels before they spread is much easier than trying to control them afterward.

Boaters and residents could also see tighter requirements around inspections, decontamination, and moving watercraft. A standard recommendation in mussel response efforts is to clean, drain, and dry boats, trailers, and gear before taking them from one waterway to another.

Anyone who depends on pumps, irrigation equipment, or private docks is being encouraged to keep up with notices from county and state agencies. Following official guidance, reporting suspicious buildup, and obeying any new launch or transport rules can all help limit the spread.

The proposed emergency declaration underscores how a small species can have oversized effects on water supplies, wildlife, recreation, and public budgets.

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