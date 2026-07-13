California lawmakers back balcony solar that works through a standard wall outlet

A proposal in California could make solar power more accessible for people in apartments and condos by letting them use compact panels on balconies that plug into a regular wall outlet.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, and homeowners who want to explore bigger rooftop options can use EnergySage to get quick installation estimates. Readers can also compare quotes through EnergySage while California considers a smaller-scale solar option designed for renters and condo owners.

What's happening?

California lawmakers are weighing a measure meant to make balcony solar easier to use, the Santa Barbara News-Press reported. These systems typically consist of a small group of portable panels, an inverter, and a plug-in cable that sends electricity into a home's existing wiring.

The proposal has attracted unusually broad support; the News-Press said it passed the Senate 35-1 and then won Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee approval 18-0 after safety-related amendments. SB 868 was introduced in March by state Sen. Scott Wiener.

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If signed into law, California would join Utah and seven other states that allow plug-in solar devices. Supporters say the technology is already widely used overseas, particularly in Germany, where 1.4 million units have been registered.

Why does it matter?

For many households, rooftop solar is simply out of reach. Renters typically cannot make changes to their buildings, while condo owners often face restrictions or complications involving shared roofs. Balcony solar could give those residents a way to lower their electricity bills and take part in the clean-energy transition.

According to the News-Press, residential electricity rates for Southern California Edison customers are up 83% over the past decade, including about 25% from 2022 to 2025.

Supporters also say the systems could help reduce planet-warming pollution. Michael Chiacos, senior policy adviser for the Santa Barbara-based Community Environmental Council, said residents could "enjoy all the benefits of solar, including lower electricity bills and reduced greenhouse emissions."

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What's being done?

SB 868 would set a 1,200-watt limit for each dwelling — enough to run an average-size refrigerator or several smaller appliances — and would let residents use balcony solar without navigating the more involved utility interconnection process required for rooftop systems that send power back to the grid.

Amendments to address fire and shock concerns would require qualifying kits sold in California to meet Underwriters Laboratories standards. After those revisions, major utilities that had previously opposed the bill, including Southern California Edison, shifted to a neutral position.

For people considering rooftop solar instead, free comparison tools can make a major difference. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. Readers can also check EnergySage's solar map, which shows average system costs and state-by-state incentives that can help them get the best price for rooftop solar panels and claim available savings.

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Chiacos said, "It's basically a plug-in and play solution that almost anyone, renters or homeowners alike, can implement." Erik Mebust, Wiener's communication director, added: "But if you want to move the market, California has to lead."

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