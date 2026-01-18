General Motors engineers get honest about EV driving after 5,000-mile US roadtrip: '[The team found] the root cause of a frustrating problem'

"We were able to get firsthand exposure to a lot of real-world scenarios."

A team from General Motors drove two of its pre-production electric vehicles on an epic roadtrip, collecting real-world data and even helping to solve an annoying charging snafu along the way.

The company documented the 5,000-mile-long road trip that put the Cadillac OPTIQ luxury crossover and a GMC Sierra EV pickup truck to the test. During the drive, three GM engineers gathered data on its hands-free driver assistance system, EV charging, and real-time range prediction while towing a trailer.

"We were able to get firsthand exposure to a lot of real-world scenarios, from trailering features and GPS navigation updates to Super Cruise behavior in unusual situations," quality engineering manager Tony Kraatz said.

​​GM noted that both vehicles were equipped with advanced monitoring gear that helped the team "find the root cause of a frustrating problem": slow performance at one public fast-charging system. Ultimately, they discovered that the charger's software code had a typo that was slowing it down. They contacted the operator, who promptly fixed the issue.

This kind of extreme real-world testing helps improve overall performance for electric vehicles, which should be a win for greater EV adoption. According to the Department of Energy, driving an EV can help slash fuel costs, though it adds that initial costs for EVs can be greater than those of combustion engine vehicles.

Still, many states offer rebates or tax credits that help offset this. For instance, New Mexico gives residents a $3,000 state tax credit when they purchase a new EV.

EV users can save even more money — and avoid annoying malfunctions like the one described by GM — by charging at home instead of using public chargers. If you're interested in exploring home-charging options, Qmerit can help get you started with a Level 2 charger system. The company offers free installation estimates, too.

If you're ready for even more savings, using solar to power your home can help reduce charging costs even further. TCD's Solar Explorer has all sorts of resources and can link you up with trusted partners that could help save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

