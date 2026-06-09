Cadillac's updated Lyriq costs $200 more but unlocks Tesla charging and keeps CarPlay alive

A built-in NACS port removes one layer of hassle and gives drivers easier access to one of the most reliable and widely available fast-charging networks.

Instead of a major redo, Cadillac is making a few targeted changes to the Lyriq for 2027, including a modest increase in price.

Buyers of the least expensive version will pay $200 more, a blip in the price of a car from year to year, and in return, the SUV gets built-in access to Tesla's charging network while continuing to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What's happening?

According to Electrek, pricing runs from $61,195 for the rear-wheel-drive trim up to $85,695 for the Lyriq-V Premium. The Sport starts at $61,695, the Premium Luxury at $65,195, and adding all-wheel drive to the base Luxury costs another $3,500.

More notable than the pricing is the switch in charging hardware. Cadillac is replacing the current CCS connector with a built-in NACS port, which opens access to more than 25,000 Tesla Superchargers. Since Tesla locations account for roughly 75% of fast chargers in North America, Lyriq owners have many more places to plug in.

Phone integration is staying, too. According to GMAuthority's sources, the 2027 Lyriq is expected to be GM's last EV in North America to keep both wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, per Electrek.

As for driving range, the single-motor rear-wheel-drive Lyriq is rated by the EPA at up to 326 miles. Dual-motor all-wheel-drive versions are estimated at 319 miles, while the Lyriq-V comes in at 285 miles. DC fast charging tops out at 190 kW, enough to add about 86 miles in 10 minutes.

Why does it matter?

Public charging access remains one of the biggest sticking points for many EV shoppers. A built-in NACS port removes one layer of hassle and gives drivers easier access to one of the most reliable and widely available fast-charging networks on the continent.

Beyond convenience, EVs can also save drivers money over time through lower fuel costs and reduced routine maintenance. With no oil changes and fewer moving parts than gas vehicles, they often cost less to keep on the road.

What can I do?

Charging at home is also far cheaper than relying on public chargers. If you're looking to add home charging, Qmerit provides free installation estimates.

Installing solar panels can push those savings even further, since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public stations or drawing power from the grid. The experts at EnergySage can save you up to $10,000 on a solar system through competitive bids.

Cadillac isn't making a dramatic overhaul here, but the 2027 Lyriq adds easier charging, which is a huge deal for drivers.

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