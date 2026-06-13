Viral video shows BYD sedan pulling off a tank turn in a gap that would trap most cars

The maneuver is a practical example of what independent electric motors and sophisticated torque vectoring can achieve outside a test setting. nd.

A widely shared clip of a BYD sedan is drawing attention for the precision that the modern EV can deliver in a cramped space.

In the footage, the car maneuvers between barriers and seems to complete a tank-style turn in an opening that, according to Electrek, would leave most vehicles stuck.

What happened?

The maneuver is a practical example of what independent electric motors and sophisticated torque vectoring can achieve outside a test setting.

In the video, the sedan swings around inside a very tight gap and clears it with space to spare.

Look how BYD's electric car turns at this narrow place. This is the car of the future. pic.twitter.com/ZfmNQnXjal — Li Zexin 李泽欣 (@XH_Lee23) June 7, 2026

BYD is bringing that kind of capability to multiple vehicles.

The Denza Z9 GT uses a tri-motor layout with separately controlled rear wheels to perform moves such as crab walks and pivot turns, while the YangWang U7, U8, and U9 use BYD's four-motor e4 system for a 359-degree tank turn.

In other BYD showcases, the company's vehicles have shown impressive capabilities. For example, the U8 can stay afloat in water, and the U9 can lift off the ground.

Why does it matter?

EVs with independent motors can offer levels of control, responsiveness, and software-driven performance that gas-powered vehicles generally cannot match.

EVs can also help drivers save money on fuel and typically require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts than gas cars.

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