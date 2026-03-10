Tesla left in the dust as new Chinese tech outpaces global automakers: 'The US has given up its lead'

Individuals were quick to point out how far the U.S. has fallen behind China in the EV race.

When it comes to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, two of the biggest hurdles remain the limited availability of charging stations and slow charging times.

However, an announcement from China-based BYD could mean big improvements in both areas.

BYD revealed that it is releasing a stunning 1,500 kilowatt charging station and that it is planning to make its "flash charger" available outside China, according to Electrek. The 1,500 kW EV charger marks a 50% jump over the unit that BYD released just last year.

More powerful charging stations mean faster charging times for EV drivers. However, the power of a charging station is not the only factor that determines the speed at which an EV battery charges. The batteries themselves max out at a certain number of kilowatts.

By way of comparison, charging stations in the United States and Europe typically top out at 250-350 kW.

In addition to rolling out massively powerful chargers, BYD has ambitious plans to make its flash chargers widely available. The company has said its goal is to have 20,000 chargers installed within one year.

The entire U.S. has about 35,000 charging bays, per Electrek, all of which operate at considerably slower speeds than their cutting-edge Chinese counterparts.

But BYD didn't stop there. To help people take advantage of its staggeringly powerful new chargers, the company also recently unveiled its next generation blade battery, which can charge from 10% to 97% capacity in just nine minutes, according to Electrek.

Commenters pointed out how far the U.S. has fallen behind China in the EV race.

"Does anyone on this site (from the USA) think that we would be here in 2026, standing in America, while looking at China as not only the true leader in EVs but also now the true leader in EV charging infrastructure?" one wrote.

"The U.S. has given up its lead to benefit entrenched oil business," another said.

The good news is that BYD and other companies continue to push the boundaries of what is possible when it comes to EV charging stations and batteries.

As charging stations become more readily available and charging times more comparable to the amount of time it takes to fill up at the pump, EVs will become an increasingly appealing option for more drivers. And that is good news for air quality and drivers' wallets.

