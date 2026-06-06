Footage of BYD SUV continuing on after tire blowout stuns viewers

It's the future, and we're all in it now.

A widespread clip of a BYD electric SUV surviving a tire blowout is turning heads online for what happens next.

As shown in an Instagram reel by HYPEWHIP (@hypewhip), the vehicle raises the damaged corner and continues on.

In the caption, the account tells viewers to "Wait for it" before describing "a tire blowout at high speed that doesn't end in a dangerous roadside crisis."

The setup relies on BYD's DiSus-P Ultra hardware, which pairs hydraulic suspension tech with four motors.

The system is described as isolating the damaged corner, using "up to 9 tons of lifting force," and shifting load and power so the SUV can move away slowly on three wheels "without ever needing a jack."

If the system works as advertised in real-world conditions, it could provide a major safety buffer during one of the most dangerous roadside emergencies drivers face.

A blowout can leave motorists stranded in traffic or on narrow shoulders, so any technology that helps a vehicle move out of harm's way more safely could be significant.

Electric vehicles can already save drivers money on gas and typically require less routine maintenance than gas-powered cars because they have fewer moving parts and do not require oil changes.

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Not everyone in the comments treated the demonstration as an entirely new invention.

Several users immediately compared it to classic Citroën suspension technology, with one writing, "Citroën in the 60s," and another adding, "Citroën DS, the first car with true hydropneumatic suspension capable of doing that."

Others were more impressed by BYD's momentum.

One commenter summed up the mood more bluntly: "BYD be releasing straight bangers compared to European cars rn."

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