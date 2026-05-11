Over 100,000 orders in two weeks: BYD's new flagship EV stuns with low price tag

The massive early sales numbers show drivers are hungry for roomy EVs with long range and aggressive pricing.

As the electric vehicle market evolves, more automakers are rolling out new models with enticing features for drivers. BYD's newest electric SUV, the Datang, is the latest flagship vehicle to shake up the EV industry, with over 100,000 orders in just two weeks since its launch.

According to a report from Electrek, the three-row EV has up to 590 miles of range and includes BYD's incredible five-minute fast charging system. Despite the impressive features, the vehicle starts at just $36,500, while more expensive trims will cost around $47,000.

The massive early sales numbers show drivers are hungry for roomy EVs with long range and aggressive pricing.

Slightly bigger than other similar EV SUVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 9 or Kia EV9, the Datang is BYD's largest EV yet.

Electrek noted that BYD is offering single- and dual-motor versions, with power running from 370 kilowatts to 585 kilowatts combined in the top setup. The Datang combines BYD's Blade Battery 2.0 and a new Flash Charging system, which together are responsible for its impressive range and charging performance.

Inside, the SUV leans hard into luxury, and Electrek said it features three screens up front, a large rear entertainment display that folds down from the roof, and zero-gravity seats. For self-driving, the Datang also includes the "God's eye B" driver-assistance system with a roof-mounted lidar sensor.

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Commenters on the Electrek report weighed in.

"Looks pretty decent. Nice styling with plenty of features. Too bad, we can't buy it in the US," one said.

"The inside looks great. Those zero gravity chairs are just ridiculous. I would love to ride in it," another added.

While the Datang, for now, is only launching in China, these technological improvements show how quickly the global EV market is progressing. Advances in the EV space can help lower prices and expand options for drivers.

EVs can also save drivers money on routine maintenance because they don't need oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts than gas-powered cars. On the climate side, getting more drivers into EVs can help reduce tailpipe pollution.

For shoppers curious about making the switch, it's worth exploring what EV ownership can actually look like day to day, from charging to long-term savings.

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