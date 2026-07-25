BYD reveals Denza Z9S, a sleek luxury EV with more than 570 miles of range

The debut is another sign of how quickly EV competition is heating up around the world.

BYD is adding another long-range electric vehicle to the fast-growing luxury market with the new Denza Z9S, a high-tech sedan that blends bold styling with a claimed driving range of more than 570 miles. The debut is another sign of how quickly EV competition is heating up around the world.

What happened?

BYD introduced the Denza Z9S, adding a luxury electric sedan with a fastback shape, a Dawn Purple paint option, and refreshed interior tech, Electrek reported.

Regulatory documents showed two single-motor variants, one rated at 429 horsepower and another at up to 496 horsepower. Both versions use a 102.326-kilowatt-hour battery and carry a CLTC range estimate of as much as 571 miles, while the car itself is a bit smaller than the Denza Z9 GT that Electrek said is already sold in China and Europe.

AutoHome also reported that a tri-motor version could deliver nearly 1,200 horsepower combined. Inside, the Z9S features a large floating center display, a slim instrument cluster, updated seats, and rear-passenger controls built into the center armrest.

Why does it matter?

Longer-range EVs can help address one of the biggest concerns many shoppers still have: charging anxiety. A luxury sedan with this kind of range could make electric driving more practical for commuters, road-trippers, and families who would prefer to make fewer charging stops.

EVs can also lead to real savings over time. Drivers typically spend less on fuel than they would on gasoline, and electric models generally require less routine maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and do not need oil changes. That can add up to lower ownership costs, especially for people who plan to keep their cars for years.

BYD has been expanding aggressively, and the company recently introduced the Denza Z electric supercar, which it said is seeing "booming" demand.

What's being done?

Automakers are pushing on several fronts at once: more range, more performance, and more comfort. The Z9S appears to fit that strategy, pairing premium design with BYD's next-generation AI-powered cockpit and a battery large enough to compete at the top end of the market.

When buying an electric vehicle, the sticker price is only part of the cost. Home charging can be a major money-saver, and charging an EV at home often costs less than relying on public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging is usually quite slow.

For drivers who want a faster setup, Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for Level 2 home charger installations. That can make day-to-day EV ownership much easier, especially for people who want to wake up to a full battery and keep their driving costs predictable.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.