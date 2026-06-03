BYD unveils chip it says unlocks Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous driving

The company says it now oversees every part of its assisted-driving technology production.

BYD says it has reached a major technical milestone in the race toward smarter electric cars with what it describes as China's first self-developed 4-nanometer assisted-driving chip.

According to a report from Electrek, the company says the new processor, called Xuanji A3, can support Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous driving, a notable step for the fast-growing EV giant, which already produces many of its own core components.

At its Intelligent Strategy Launch in late May, BYD said the new chip is designed to work alongside its proprietary algorithms, God's Eye advanced driver-assistance system, and Xuanji vehicle architecture. The company said the chip doubles computing efficiency, and when three chips are used together, the system can deliver more than 2,100 trillion operations per second, per Electrek.

BYD added that the chip has already entered mass production.

The company says it oversees every part of its assisted-driving technology production, making it the only automaker in the world to fully control its autonomous-driving supply chain end to end.

BYD's latest chip also follows a string of recent announcements, including Blade Battery 2.0 and the Flash Charging system, which BYD says can provide more than 1,000 kilometers, or 621 miles, of estimated range and recharge in about five minutes.

Electrek noted that BYD's chip ambitions are decades in the making. The company said it began developing chips in 2002 and has since launched more than 2,000 of them, supported by a research and development team that now exceeds 7,000 employees.

At this time, BYD models are not available in every country, including the U.S. Still, innovations like these could help make EVs even more appealing. You can already save hundreds of dollars each year by charging an EV at home instead of relying on public chargers.

If you're considering a home charging setup, Qmerit offers free instant estimates for Level 2 charger installations.

Installing solar panels can boost those savings even further, since generating your own electricity is often cheaper than charging from the grid or at public stations. Check out the free tools from EnergySage to compare quotes from vetted installers and potentially save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

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