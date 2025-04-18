7 EV stories you need to know this week — including Tesla's continued decline, big wins for Kia, and more

There's a lot going on in the electric vehicle world this week — including Tesla's continued global decline, a big win for Kia, and more. Let's get into it.

Tesla is no longer the world's biggest EV maker

China's BYD has leapfrogged Tesla in global sales, as Elon Musk's car company continues to suffer strong consumer backlash.

Even though BYD is banned from selling its inexpensive and highly competitive models in the U.S. anytime soon, its wildfire success in other parts of the world — including selling a high-quality sub-$20,000 model — will continue the pressure on U.S. manufacturers to try to do the same.

Access to Tesla Superchargers is growing

Acura approved a new fast-charging adapter for its ZDX EV, giving owners access starting in June to a network of 20,000 select Tesla Superchargers across the U.S.

Hyundai owners are getting in on the act, too: The 2025 Ioniq 5 comes with a Tesla-style charging port, but owners of older models can claim a free adapter.

Kia's new EV is earning top honors from experts

Kia EV3 has been named a top-three vehicle in three prestigious global awards — "World Car Design of the Year," "World Electric Vehicle," and "World Car of the Year."

The awards are given annually by 96 jurors across 30 countries.

There's a new best family EV in town

The good news for Kia continues, with U.S. News and World Report announcing its Best Vehicles for Families awards — with the Kia EV9 winning "Best Electric Vehicle for Families."

There's still time to cash in on EV tax incentives

If you're looking to cash in on tax credits, now is the time to buy an EV before tax credits disappear.

But if you aren't ready yet, if federal incentives go away, car manufacturers may make their own offers to satisfy consumers who are used to getting at least $7,500 off the sticker price of an EV.

Inside VW's ultra-affordable new EV

Volkswagen unveiled an all-new EV, the ID.EVERY1, which the company says will cost under $22,000.

Solid-state battery progress continues

Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes AMG, which specializes in Formula 1 technologies, have begun working together on solid-state battery testing. Early reports show that its batteries are safer, lighter, and more efficient, with 25% longer range.

