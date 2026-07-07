Washington city freezes new data centers for a year over power, water, and neighborhood fears

Before the city adopts permanent rules, the moratorium provides time for staff and elected officials to assess both the upsides and downsides of data centers.

A Seattle-area city is putting the brakes on one of the fastest-growing parts of the digital economy.

In Burien, Washington, officials approved a one-year halt on new data centers so the city can examine those facilities' resource demands and the jobs they might create.

What happened?

The June 29 Burien City Council meeting covered a crowded agenda — including zoning changes, immigration concerns, school traffic, and a possible steep rise in development fees — and, as B-Town Blog reported, it also ended with a unanimous vote for an emergency 12-month pause on new data centers.

Explaining the action, Interim City Attorney Ann Marie Soto said Burien is still building expertise on the topic and that the moratorium is already in effect.

Because Burien "doesn't have anyone knowledgeable on data centers on staff," Soto said, officials based the temporary ban's language and definition on Seattle's.

Senior Planner Chaney Skadsen outlined possible changes to Burien's Comprehensive Plan and discussed a North of NERA rezone, where some residents warned the changes could erase a neighborhood and reduce property values.

City staff also proposed a sharp increase in Burien's transportation impact fee, from $948 today to $7,122 by 2027, then to $9,259 by 2030, and $11,395 by 2033.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are increasingly tied to the AI boom, meaning local land-use decisions can have effects far beyond city boundaries.

These facilities can support useful technologies, including tools that help optimize clean energy systems and improve grid management.

At the same time, they can consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, strain local infrastructure, raise concerns about cybersecurity and misuse, and in some cases contribute to higher utility costs for households.

Even when developers promise jobs and tax revenue, communities often want clearer answers about traffic, noise, land use, and whether the benefits will actually stay local.

Public commenters also raised alarms about immigration arrests in Burien, while Deputy Mayor Hugo Garcia cited traffic concerns linked to Highline Public Schools considering a Cascade Middle School rebuild at the Shark Garden site, according to B-Town Blog.

Burien's leaders were weighing not just how growth should happen, but who bears the cost when it does.

What's being done?

Before the city adopts permanent rules, the moratorium provides time for staff and elected officials to assess both the upsides and downsides of data centers.

Burien is continuing a public process around its other development questions.

Skadsen said residents could join a July 1 webinar on proposed changes to the Comprehensive Plan, then take part in a public hearing at the July 8 Planning Commission meeting.

The City Council is set to review recommendations on September 14, with final adoption slated for October 12.

On infrastructure, staff recommended raising transportation impact fees on a three-year schedule while keeping major reductions for affordable housing, early learning facilities, and accessory dwelling units.

Garcia supported the update but argued that the phase-in may be too slow, given how far Burien's fees lag behind those of peer cities.

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