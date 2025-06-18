Traveler shares honest review after high-speed train turns lengthy car ride into 14-minute journey: 'Traveling at 200 mph and not feeling the speed'

A TikToker shared their experience taking the bullet train in Japan and had lots of praise for the experience.

TikToker Marta (@martamie) explained that she took the bullet train from Osaka to Kyoto in Japan. After a bit of a rocky start trying to navigate the Japanese ticket kiosks, she managed to board the train and start her journey.

She explained that her ticket for the train was $20, which seemed steep at first, but it made more sense when you realized the 14-minute train ride would travel a distance that would take over an hour to traverse by car.

The train traveled 200 miles per hour through the Japanese countryside, and Marta was incredibly impressed by the smoothness of the journey.

"Traveling at 200 mph and not feeling the speed or any bumps whatsoever is so impressive!" she raved. She praised the size of the bathroom on the train, saying it "sure is bigger than the bathroom I have at my house."

Bullet trains and other high-speed rail are booming across Asia and gaining traction quickly across Europe as well. China is expanding its high-speed rail system by leaps and bounds, while the Baltic line between Poland and the Baltic states promises to connect Europe in new and exciting ways. It's even starting to make inroads in the United States, with routes planned along the West Coast in the near future.

High-speed rail is seen as a more environmentally friendly means of travel than flying, especially for shorter trips. It's faster and more convenient than driving, and uses less energy, often from cleaner sources, than jet travel does. For example, California's proposed high-speed rail project will be fully powered by solar energy, making it faster and safer for the environment than driving, and less harmful to the atmosphere than flying.

It's clear high-speed rail is the future of transit, and if Marta's trip to Kyoto was any indicator, it'll be a fast, comfortable way to get where you're going.

