Researchers probe unusual side effect of bubbles: 'They spray fine droplets that contain these pathogens'

The unfortunate reality is that many bubbles have contaminants, and the liquid ejections spread those contaminants around.

Researchers and scientists around the world are regularly studying the effects of microplastics, oil spills, and other contaminants that can harm human health.

An innovative new study has focused on the role bubbles play in spreading harmful materials around.

What's happening?

Researchers in the Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign studied aerosol particles that spread when bubbles burst. The study was originally published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

For years, scientists have researched what is known as "Worthington jets." This is the fluid that is ejected when a bubble bursts. Most of the research focuses on bubbles made up of pure substances. However, the unfortunate reality is that many bubbles have contaminants, and the liquid ejections spread those contaminants around.

Why is this study important?

The laboratory of mechanical science and engineering professor Jie Feng, who ran the study, explained the importance of the work: "This mechanism is crucial in understanding phenomena like airborne contaminants from oil spills and the spread of respiratory diseases."

He cited bubbles rising from contaminated wastewater as an example. "When they escape into the atmosphere and burst, they spray fine droplets that contain these pathogens." This can cause significant environmental, safety, and health concerns.

This is especially important because of the world's plastic contamination problem.

Plastic is everywhere. The World Wildlife Fund estimated that it would take one plastic straw 200 years to decompose. And microplastics are now regularly found in people's bodies.

This is dangerous, as scientists are just beginning to understand the negative effects and consequences they can have on our health.

A study published in the journal Physics of Fluids explores the effects of microplastics in the lungs. Another study focused on nanoplastics found in bottled water.

Nanoplastics are tiny particles about one-seventieth the width of a human hair. Dangerous pathogens can attach to microplastics, which are then spread around.

What's being done about this?

Studying the role bubbles play in moving plastics and pathogens around can be a tremendous breakthrough in solving the problem.

Of course, there are some things we can do now as the research progresses. One important step is to use less plastic. We can ditch single-use water bottles. We can choose plastic-free options for everyday products. And we can avoid using plastic food containers.

