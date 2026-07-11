Bryan Johnson spent millions chasing youth, now says his stomach is 'eating itself'

Some diseases can advance for years before producing clear symptoms.

Bryan Johnson has made anti-aging experimentation a central part of his image. He now says he is dealing with a chronic illness that cuts against that goal.

What happened?

Last week, the 48-year-old said he was diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis, an incurable disorder in which the immune system attacks the stomach's cells.

The disease can emerge with little warning and, without treatment, can increase the risk of major complications such as cancer.

As Futurism reported, Johnson described the diagnosis in stark terms, saying his "stomach is eating itself."

Rather than treat the diagnosis as settled, Johnson said he wants to pursue answers.

"I'm going to try and solve it," he wrote on X. "Will share all."

He is widely associated with a multimillion-dollar annual health program built around scans, testing, and longevity-focused interventions. Johnson has also shared a highly controlled routine that tracks biomarkers and aims to fine-tune nearly every aspect of his physical condition.

According to Johnson, the first clue was persistent iron deficiency despite the absence of obvious anemia.

He said an "overdue" colonoscopy was clear, which ruled out explanations like cancer and occult blood loss, and follow-up testing, including an endoscopy and biopsies, identified early autoimmune gastritis limited to the stomach lining.

Why does it matter?

Some diseases can advance for years before producing clear symptoms.

In Johnson's case, he said the disease process likely began decades ago. He linked it to earlier health struggles, including high stress in his 20s, weight gain, heavy sugar consumption as a child, and a diagnosis of hypothyroidism at age 21.

The case underscores how a rigorous wellness routine and close surveillance still may not catch every chronic illness at an early stage.

What's being done?

Johnson has indicated that he sees the diagnosis as something to study rather than merely accept.

"When AIG is discovered today, standard medical care concedes defeat, stating that nothing can be done except managing the condition, no matter how awful or lethal the effects," he wrote.

He has also pushed back on the idea that his longevity regimen failed outright.

Responding to criticism on X, Johnson wrote, "This is a diagnosis of a condition that started in my body over 20 years ago. Had I not taken care of my body during the past few years, it would be a lot worse."

Johnson, for his part, is framing the setback as part of a longer fight.

"Health issues will always pop up, no matter how healthy one is," he wrote.

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