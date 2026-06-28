Pennsylvania borough blocks water for data centers, pauses projects over 1.2M-gallon daily draw

"It's kind of a black hole through required ordinances and so on."

Another day, another community tapping the brakes on a potential data center becoming an unwelcome neighbor.

As Explore Jefferson reported, the small Pennsylvania borough of Brookville is stepping into a fight over the infrastructure demands of the AI era.

What happened?

Brookville Borough Council voted to freeze prospective data center development for 180 days and stop projects from drawing on borough water while officials examine possible risks to the local supply, per Explore Jefferson.

The move followed news of two possible data center developments in the Pine Creek and Rose townships, the outlet said.

Officials, including Council second vice-president Randy Bartley, said that either project could need more than 1.2 million gallons of water each day, per Explore Jefferson. That's a level they would have to weigh against needs such as drinking water, sanitation, and emergency response.

"There's no doubt that data centers are needed and they're going to be increasingly needed," Bartley told Explore Jefferson. "But we just want to be sure it's done right."

Neither project has been formally submitted. During the upcoming six-month window, officials intend to evaluate how the proposed developments might affect the borough and surrounding residents.

Why does it matter?

Across the United States, data centers have become a source of local tension because cooling their servers can require enormous amounts of electricity and water. In a community this size, a project using more than a million gallons per day could strain resources.

The temporary halt also creates room for the borough to review its system and decide what guardrails should be in place before any large-scale development advances.

Critics of these kinds of pauses often argue that data centers can bring jobs, tax revenue, and investment. A full ban can also create uncertainty for developers.

One middle-ground approach is stronger permitting rather than permanent prohibition. That translates to requiring transparent water-impact studies, using reclaimed or non-potable water where possible, adopting more efficient cooling systems, and setting local ordinances.

What are people saying?

Bartley explained that the move is necessary to slow down the potential projects so the community is protected.

"It's kind of a black hole through required ordinances and so on," he told local outlet WJAC. "It's just not there."

While the allure of revenue is there, concerns about the water supply emphasize the need for caution.

"Our first responsibility is to the citizens in our borough," Bartley declared to Explore Jefferson.

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