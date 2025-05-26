Scientists make surprising discovery after using ancient remedy to treat modern health issue: 'Showed excellent potential'

Microplastic pollution may be one of the most pressing issues facing the planet today, with the health of our ecosystems and humanity at stake. Dutch academic publishing company Elsevier has released the exciting results of research involving microplastics in the scientific journal Biomedicine & Pharmacy, as reported by Republic World.

Scientists at Patanjali Research Foundation have found that Bronchom, an Ayurvedic formulation containing herbs, may help alleviate lung infections caused by exposure to microplastics.

The foundation, established in 2017, explains that its mission is to "leverage our ancient knowledge [of traditional Indian medicine]; couple it with modern technologies and deliver Ayurveda to the world — in a language and format that they understand, follow, and accept."

In this case, its research could solve a pressing modern problem. Microplastics are tiny particles — smaller than a grain of sand — that originate from microbeads and microfibers as well as from the breakdown of larger plastic items.

Since most plastics are derived from dirty fuels and do not naturally break down, they can persist in the environment for generations. Microplastics are also difficult to clean up.

Wild animals can unknowingly ingest them, and the particles have shown up in the food and drinks that humans consume as well as the air we breathe. They have been found embedded inside our bodies.

Scientists are still studying the health impact of microplastics on humans and animals, so the full impact is still not realized. However, studies suggest that microplastics make us more vulnerable to health issues, including cancer, heart disease, kidney disease, fertility issues, and serious pregnancy complications.

When inhaled, microplastics can accumulate in our lungs and are thought to increase the risk of respiratory illnesses like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The microplastic particles can also be carriers of harmful bacteria and viruses, so they can contribute to the spread of microbes that are resistant to antibiotics, sometimes referred to as "superbugs."

We can help reduce microplastic pollution by making simple changes. Supporting efforts to reduce plastic production by purchasing biodegradable products and reducing our plastic usage to decrease demand is a good place to start.

Choosing clothing made from natural fibers, opting for plastic-free products, and using reusable water bottles are other helpful actions we can take.

Meanwhile, the formulation of Bronchom could be a breakthrough in the fight against the effects of microplastics in our environment.

"Overall, Bronchom as herbal medicine showed excellent potential for reducing respiratory ailments, induced by environmental pollutants such as microplastics," the study concluded.

"Overall, Bronchom as herbal medicine showed excellent potential for reducing respiratory ailments, induced by environmental pollutants such as microplastics," the study concluded.




