Mom shares footage revealing what it's really like to ride one of America's only high-speed trains

America's development of high-speed trains has been a little snail-like, as the nation ranks 11th on data collector Statista's list of countries with the most miles of track, behind Turkey, Sweden, and others.

But a recent video clip shared on Instagram is proof that stateside rail service can be as brisk and comfortable as it is in other countries — even world-leading China, where more than 25,000 miles of track for very fast trains is installed.

The clip, posted by @chooseloveart, shows the Brightline rail. It travels from the Orlando airport to Miami, with stops in Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and elsewhere, according to the line's website.

The family shown riding the train travels full time, posting content from their adventures, according to their page.

Brightline's cabins feature "comfortable seating, unlimited food," the narrator said. The clip shows the family consuming a variety of treats and drinks while relaxing in spacious chairs.

The train, which began service in 2023, is the fastest in the region after being clocked at 130 mph. The hiccup is that it is powered by two 4,000-horsepower dirty diesel-electric engines, according to Brightline.

It's an example of modern public transportation's speed and efficiency, which is often a money-saving option that prevents heat-trapping air pollution when people park their cars in favor of a community option.

And Brightline has another shining star in the works that's cleaner.

Condé Nast Traveler reported that Brightline West, an all-electric train that will run from Southern California to Las Vegas, is set to open in 2028 in time for the Summer Olympics. Construction has started on the $12 billion project, with $3 billion courtesy of former President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

The most impressive feature might be the projected speed of 200 mph, per Condé Nast. While not a record-setter, it's among the fastest trains in the world, Visual Capitalist reported. The story ranked the Shanghai Maglev at the top, at nearly 300 mph.

Electric trains and maglevs, which use powerful magnets for lift and propulsion, don't emit harmful diesel exhaust. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the fumes increase the risk for heart, lung, and other health concerns, in addition to being a planet-warming gas.

Amtrak's Acela is another American electric train. It's in the Northeast Corridor and can hit 150 mph at certain points between Boston and Washington, D.C. The company has plans to add 39 new routes in the coming years, per ABC News.

The development would buck insight from some transportation experts who think U.S. tracks are too old to accommodate high-speed trains safely and affordably, Popular Mechanics reported.

But Brightline's Florida offering is getting rave reviews, helping build anticipation for its cleaner counterpart in the West. Round trips in the Sunshine State were listed for as low as $20 in some cases to more than $100, depending on travel date, destination, and accommodations selected.

"The ride is honestly so smooth," the narrator said in the Instagram clip, touting features that enable getting some work done or simply relaxing.

"We love Brightline!!" a viewer commented.

