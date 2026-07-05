California city moves to ban new data centers, saying 'a handful of jobs' is not enough

Hundreds of residents in Pittsburg recently showed up to oppose a previously approved project.

A citywide prohibition on new data centers is now on the table in Brentwood, California, where officials are debating how far to go in a widening regional dispute over the industry.

For residents concerned about water use, noise, land use, and community benefits, the proposal would prioritize local needs.

What happened?

At the center of the proposal is a ban on any new data center in Brentwood, an idea councilmembers Faye Maloney and Jovita Mendoza want the City Council to debate.

The ordinance they are seeking would prohibit the "establishment, construction, expansion, or operation of any new data center facilities" within city limits.

Maloney told the East Bay Times that Brentwood's limited industrial land could be better used for other purposes, especially in a city with strong agricultural roots.

She also pointed to possible strain on resources and potential health effects.

"This is why I'm asking for this item. We need to hear from our residents, businesses, and our community before the council considers any final action," said Maloney.

The matter could come before the council this month.

Mendoza, meanwhile, said she is wary that the current wave of data center construction could become "a data center bubble," potentially leaving cities with infrastructure that no longer serves them well if demand drops.

Why does it matter?

Data centers power the digital tools many people rely on every day, but they can also consume enormous amounts of electricity and water while taking up valuable land.

For communities like Brentwood, that raises a practical question: What does the city get in return?

Mendoza's answer was blunt: "A handful of jobs don't help the people in the city. To me, it's more important to help the people in the city versus filling the city's coffers."

Elsewhere in the region, resistance has taken different forms. Hundreds of residents in Pittsburg recently showed up to oppose a previously approved project. Oakley, meanwhile, first adopted a 45-day moratorium on new data center applications in April, then extended it through April 2027.

Still, critics of an outright ban often argue that data centers can generate tax revenue. For some cities, the challenge is not whether to allow them at all, but how to protect communities if they do.

What's being done?

No ban has been adopted in Brentwood yet.

Maloney said the proposal still needs backing from the full council before it can move ahead, a step that could give residents a direct opportunity to weigh in.

A ban could preserve industrial land for uses that create more jobs or better align with local priorities, but cities also have other tools available if they want a middle-ground approach.

Those alternatives are already visible nearby. Oakley's moratorium is intended to create time to study data center impacts and draft a permanent ordinance, while the reaction in Pittsburg shows how quickly opposition can build when residents feel excluded from the process.

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