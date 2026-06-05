Tiny snake that reproduces by cloning itself fascinates viewers in video

The species reproduces through parthenogenesis, meaning females can produce offspring without mating.

A tiny snake that looks more like a shiny earthworm is charming social media users.

In a popular Reddit post, viewers got a close-up look at the brahminy blind snake, a reptile that has quietly spread by essentially cloning itself.

What's happening?

The video, shared in the forum r/Damnthatsinteresting, shows the slender, silvery-brown snake wriggling across a hand and flicking its tiny tongue.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

"Reproduction is actually 100% cloning," the original poster added in the comments, explaining why all brahminy blind snakes are actually female.

The species, Indotyphlops braminus, reproduces through parthenogenesis, meaning females can produce offspring without mating.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The thread quickly filled with people asking where these snakes live and whether they had seen one before. A few users from places including North Texas and Florida said the tiny reptiles looked familiar.

The snakes are originally native to Asia and Africa, though they have been found around the world in tropical climates.

Why does it matter?

The post is an example of how human activity can reshape wildlife distribution, often in ways most people never notice. Increased trade, landscaping, and urban gardening can create new opportunities for animals to travel and show up in backyards, greenhouses, and even bathrooms.

In this case, however, the snakes are harmless to people. They feed on ants and termites, making them more helpful than threatening.

If you spot one, it is usually best to leave it alone or gently relocate it outdoors if needed.

What are people saying?

"I love the little dot eyes!" one person wrote, despite their nonfunctionality.

"So the snakes I drew as a kid are real," another user joked.

One commenter asked, "What's the difference between a snake and a worm at that size? I can see that it has a tongue, but what else?"

"Snakes are vertebrates (have spines) and reptiles, while worms are invertebrates," someone responded.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.