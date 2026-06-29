San Diego Boys & Girls Club adds solar, and nearly $500,000 could go back to kids

"Those are real savings that are being reinvested into the club."

A Boys & Girls Club in San Diego County's Imperial Beach, California, has installed a solar-and-battery project that is expected to deliver substantial savings for kids and programs.

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What happened?

According to KPBS, the Boys & Girls Club of South County has added a rooftop solar array with battery storage, and the system is expected to significantly lower energy costs.

The Hammond Climate Solutions Foundation led the effort. As KPBS reported, funding came from San Diego Community Power's grant program and the San Diego Foundation, with additional support from Aloha Solar, BQuest Foundation, Futures Unbound, and IBEW Local 569.

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Stephanie James, the club's CEO and president, said, "As adults, I think we're all trying to be advocates. But when you sit down, and you pause, and you talk to the youth, there are solutions. There are ways that we can help our environment and make them aware and have them have those critical thinking skills."

Why does it matter?

The most immediate impact of the project may be lower energy bills for a community space that serves children every day.

Tara Hammond, who founded and serves as executive director of the Hammond Climate Solutions Foundation, told KPBS, "The solar and storage system is expected to save the club nearly $12,000 this first year. And as electricity rates continue to rise over the next 30 years, this system is expected to save the club nearly half-a-million dollars. And those are real savings that are being reinvested into the club."

The savings could help support staffing, activities, and safe indoor spaces instead of going toward rising utility costs.

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What are people saying?

Club member Ivana Foncesa said, "It makes me feel better that we have more energy now, like solar and stuff."

Another club member, Laylani Singleton, said, "It means that I can be with my friends. And have fun. And I feel protected in a way."

Hammond added that the foundation and club are exploring future clean energy upgrades, including a possible electric vehicle.

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