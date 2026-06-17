The internet has passed a milestone nobody asked for — bots have quietly overtaken humans online

For the first time in history, bots are generating a larger share of web traffic than people are, a milestone that is disappointing to many.

As TechSpot observed, the shift could affect everything from online shopping and search results to disinformation, cybersecurity, and the growing energy demand tied to artificial intelligence tools.

When Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince announced that web traffic has officially crossed the threshold where bots are now ahead of humans overall, he revealed that even he didn't expect such a rapid transition.

Prince wrote in a post on X that "that happened faster than I predicted," noting that he "thought it would be the end of 2027."

Welp, that happened faster than I predicted. Thought it would be end of 2027, then early 2027, but agentic traffic growing so fast that bots have now passed human traffic online for the first time in the Internet's history. https://t.co/2zX5bHdhsa — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) June 3, 2026

On Cloudflare Radar, a tool that estimates what fraction of web traffic is automated activity versus human, the current proportion of total traffic that is bot-driven is now 57.4% after rising as high as about 62% in early June.

Despite the trend of having more automated than human traffic, the pattern varies sharply by location. In the British territory of Gibraltar, for example, more than 90% of HTTP requests are classified as automated, and in both Singapore and Iran, bots account for over three-quarters of requests, per TechSpot.

A major driver of the rise is AI agents that navigate sites for users at speeds and volumes no human could possibly match.

A central issue is that one person's request can set off a massive chain of machine-generated browsing. The Cloudflare CEO has previously illustrated this through the example of online shopping.

While a human comparing a consumer product might open only a few websites, an AI agent handling the same task can fetch thousands of different pages. That puts extra load on sites, skews traffic metrics, and makes it harder to tell whether real people are actually engaging online.

It also feeds worries about the web's overall quality. When more than 10% of AI summaries point to AI-generated sources, machine-produced material can end up reinforcing more machine-produced material. Many fear that these bot and AI spikes are another sign that the internet is becoming less useful for actual people.

There is also an environmental dimension. AI relies on data centers that consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, tying these tools directly to pressure on the energy grid and water sources.

While AI can help manage energy demand, improve efficiency, and support cleaner power systems, its rapid expansion also increases energy use, strains local resources, raises costs, and creates security or misuse risks when deployed carelessly.

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