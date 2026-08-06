Boston to host second-ever National Urban Rat Summit this fall

"Boston is a home for everyone, except rats."

Boston is preparing to turn one of the city's oldest headaches into a national conversation as Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city will host the second-ever National Urban Rat Summit.

Held from September 23 to 24, the summit will bring together experts from across the country to compare strategies for tackling infestations in urban areas.

What's happening?

Boston will serve as host, Wu announced, for a gathering expected to draw researchers, public health leaders, and other attendees from around the country. The first National Urban Rat Summit took place in New York City in 2024.

In the announcement, Wu is quoted as saying, "Boston is a home for everyone, except rats. We're proud to host the second-ever National Urban Rat Summit this September, where we will share our progress, hear directly from residents, and learn from other cities."

She added, "We look forward to bringing cities together to burrow under barriers, gnaw through nagging issues, and scurry toward solutions for the highest quality of life for our human residents."

At the summit, city officials are expected to spotlight Boston's own rodent-control efforts, particularly the Boston Rodent Action Plan that the Wu administration rolled out in 2024 to coordinate pest-response work across multiple departments.

Instead of treating rats strictly as an extermination problem, the plan centers on integrated pest management, aimed at reducing trash and other environmental factors that draw rodents.

City officials say that approach has already reduced the use of traditional rodenticides, tested sewer traps and rodent-resistant trash receptacles, expanded education on waste disposal, and used data and analytics to better track results.

Why does it matter?

Rats can damage property, contaminate homes and workplaces, and spread disease.

That concern has become more urgent in Boston after researchers found that the city's rats are carrying and spreading leptospirosis, a disease that can cause fever, vomiting, and stomach pain.

If left untreated, it can also lead to serious complications, including kidney damage, meningitis, and liver failure. And in a six-year study, Tufts University researchers and other collaborators tracked rats in Boston from 2016 through 2022 and found that distinct strains of leptospirosis bacteria moved around the city via migrating rats.

Researchers noted that human exposure to rats is uncommon, though unhoused people face greater risks.

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