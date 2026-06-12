One bite from a boomslang can leave victims bleeding hours later, wildlife explainer warns

"So, you might think you're good…until you're not good."

A close-up TikTok about one of Africa's most feared snakes gave viewers reason to think twice before getting too curious.

In the video, wildlife explainer Odd Danny (@oddanny) said the real danger of a boomslang bite is that its life-threatening effects may not appear for hours.

"Meet the boomslang. These absolute nope ropes are native to Africa," he said.

"Drop for drop, they have the most potent venom of any snake on the continent."

Danny described the danger in vivid terms, saying the boomslang's "venom is a hemotoxin, which means it prevents your blood from clotting and causes hemorrhaging all through your body."

He emphasized that symptoms may not appear immediately.

"These symptoms could take hours to kick in," he said. "So, you might think you're good…until you're not good."

The caption called the boomslang "the most terrifying noodle on Earth."

Delayed symptoms can make venomous wildlife encounters more dangerous since people may delay seeking help if they do not notice a problem right away.

That means a snakebite that seems minor at first can still become a medical emergency hours later, making it especially important to recognize wildlife that may not cause immediate symptoms.

As development, farming, and other human activities continue to overtake natural habitats, people are increasingly likely to encounter snakes and other wild animals near homes, roads, and work sites.

"Those are all over in our compound," one commenter wrote.

Others were clearly unnerved, writing, "This is scary," and: "This is my worst fear. I always watch out for them every time I'm under or near a tree."

Some viewers were struck by the snake's appearance, with one user simply noting, "It's really cool looking."

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