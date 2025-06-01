  • Tech Tech

New electric golf cart stuns with luxury SUV design — and it's already drawing a crowd at auction

This neighborhood electric vehicle is turning heads.

by Matthew Marini
Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions

If you're having a bad day on the golf course, sometimes the most exciting part of the endeavor is getting to ride around in a golf cart. Well, thanks to the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology, even the best golfers will look forward to riding in this new cart.

Introducing the Bodo G-Wagen, a fully electric golf cart that just sold for $31,900 at Mecum Auctions, according to Electrek.

This neighborhood electric vehicle is turning heads with its resemblance to the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The vehicle has an 80-mile electric range and a ton of premium features that you'd typically only see in full-size SUVs.

The Bodo features a fully enclosed cabin with metal doors, power locks, air conditioning, and even rear-seat entertainment. 

This EV is seeking to be a solution to those looking for luxury without the environmental and financial toll of traditional vehicles. It is a stylish alternative to gas-powered carts or oversized SUVs.

Beyond comfort and style, the Bodo has amazing environmental advantages. A study by MIT found that gas-powered cars emit an average of 350 grams of carbon per mile, while battery-powered EVs average just 200 grams. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

With any new electric vehicle reveal, there will always be those skeptical of the environmental impacts that come with creating the vehicle's battery. The Bodo boasts a modest 15-kilowatt motor and a 10-kWh lithium-ion battery, making it great for sustainability. 

About EV battery making, it is important to note that transitioning to EVs means replacing 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuel extraction annually with roughly 30 million tons of reusable mineral inputs, which is a very green tradeoff

Thinking about going electric with the Bodo or another EV? Now is a better time than ever, as electric vehicles are surging in popularity. 

If you're looking to eliminate your personal fossil fuel pollution as much as possible, consider installing solar panels in your home with EnergySage. Use their services to compare vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar systems.

