Emergency surgery saves boa after puppy pad gets lodged in its stomach

Problems in reptiles can also be difficult to catch early.

After swallowing a puppy pad, a boa constrictor in Wales is now recovering from emergency surgery, a reminder that ordinary household pet products can pose serious risks to animals.

What happened?

At Origin Vets in Cardiff, an examination showed that a missing puppy pad had become stuck in the stomach of Nagini, a boa constrictor named for Lord Voldemort's serpent companion in the Harry Potter series. Her owner noticed it was gone after the boa's most recent feeding, and the snake was brought in as an emergency, according to Vet Times.

Before operating, the staff checked whether a non-surgical removal might work by testing a fresh puppy pad with an endoscope, Vet Times reported. When that trial showed the material separating into small fragments, they proceeded with a gastrotomy instead.

After an overnight stay at the clinic, Nagini was able to continue recovering at home. The operation was performed by practice owner Sophie Jenkins, an advanced practitioner in zoological medicine, with registered veterinary nurse and anaesthetist Liz Simpson.

Why does it matter?

What made the incident especially dangerous was the kind of item Nagini swallowed. Puppy pads are made to absorb liquid and expand, which is helpful in normal use but hazardous if an animal ingests one.

This kind of risk often traces back to environments people create, from homes and enclosures to feeding routines and disposable pet products. Even for exotic pets, everyday care choices can create serious health risks in ways that may not be obvious until something goes wrong.

Problems in reptiles can also be difficult to catch early. Signs of illness may be subtle enough to miss, which makes quick action especially important when something seems wrong. Human activity shapes animal encounters and emergencies more broadly, too: the BBC has reported that changes people make to habitats and daily routines can put animals in situations they're not equipped to handle.

What's being done?

The response unfolded step by step: veterinarians evaluated the danger right away, explored a less invasive option first, and then turned to surgery when that appeared to offer the best chance of survival.

Exotic pets have different anatomy, behavior, and warning signs than dogs or cats, so access to clinicians familiar with reptiles can be critical when emergencies arise. A dog in Scotland recently died after swallowing a plastic bottle cap, another case where a common household item became a life-threatening hazard for a pet.

"This case highlights the importance of seeking veterinary attention promptly when reptiles show changes in their normal behaviour or feeding habits," Jenkins said. "Many reptiles are very good at masking illness, so early assessment can make a significant difference to the outcome."

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