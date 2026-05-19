BMW and MINI drivers can now get 20% off EV charging across a fast-growing US network

BMW and MINI EV drivers in the U.S. have reason to celebrate, with both brands announcing a major charging discount available now through the end of September.

The new perk could make summer road-trip charging a little easier for owners while adding to the everyday savings EVs already offer.

What's happening?

According to a report from Electrek, BMW has launched a new "preferred pricing program" that offers BMW and MINI EV drivers a 20% discount for charging sessions at Ionna stations across the U.S. The offer starts now and runs through Sept. 30, 2026.

The discount is applied automatically when drivers use Plug & Charge or the My BMW App. There is no subscription or separate activation required, though drivers do need a payment card linked to Plug & Charge or the app. The discount does not apply when someone pays directly at the charger.

Electrek noted that Ionna is a fast-charging company backed by several automakers including BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and Toyota. The network says it now has more than 1,000 charging bays in the U.S. and has more than 4,700 bays contracted nationwide.

Why does it matter?

For drivers, the most obvious benefit is lower charging costs. That matters even more with gas prices still high amidst global fuel instability, especially since EVs already tend to cost less to fuel than gas-powered cars. Electric vehicles also generally need less routine maintenance because they do not require oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

A broader, reliable charging network also helps address one of the biggest concerns for would-be EV buyers: knowing they will be able to recharge easily on longer drives. Discounts like this can make public fast charging more attractive while the country's charging buildout continues.

The timing also stands out. Electrek explained that BMW is preparing for the arrival of the 2027 iX3, its first Neue Klasse electric model, and the company recently opened preorders from $61,500 with up to 434 miles of range. Programs that improve charging access could help make the shift easier for more drivers considering their first EV.

As Shaun Bugbee, BMW of North America's executive vice president, put it: "BMW firmly believes in an electric future, and it's no secret that reliable high-speed charging infrastructure remains essential to the continued growth of the electric vehicle market."

What can I do?

If you already drive a BMW or MINI EV, you can visit an Ionna charging station to snag the savings.

And if you're still driving a gas-powered car, discounts like this are not unheard of. Many brands and local governments offer deals for EV drivers to make the switch more enticing. To learn more about how much an EV can save you, visit the TCD Guide.

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