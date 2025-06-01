Experts unveil surprising breakthrough aiming to solve a trillion-dollar global issue: 'Could be a pivotal solution'

This technology may be the solution to an ongoing issue in the global packaging sector.

As the packaging industry continues to scramble to reduce its environmental footprint, the solution could be a surprising but pivotal tool in driving transparency and cutting waste — blockchain technology.

A recent article from Packaging Gateway explores how blockchain — the digital ledger technology behind cryptocurrencies — could be used by companies as a way to trace packaging materials throughout the entire supply chain.

Blockchain can help verify sustainability claims and prevent greenwashing by recording each step from raw material sourcing to end-of-life recycling. This technology may be the solution to an ongoing issue in the global packaging sector that's expected to be worth $1.53 trillion by 2028, according to Net Zero Insights.

The idea is simple: What's traceable is more likely to be sustainable, compelling businesses to fall in line with environmental regulations. And unlike traditional audits, blockchain records can't be retroactively altered.

"In an age where customers are increasingly interested in the sustainability credentials of the brands they support, blockchain offers a solution by providing a decentralized, immutable ledger that records every transaction made along the packaging supply chain," Oumar Fofana wrote for Packaging Gateway.

"A company producing recyclable packaging can use blockchain to prove that the materials used were sourced responsibly and that the product can indeed be recycled at the end of its life," Fofana continued. "... As the world continues to face pressing environmental challenges, blockchain for sustainable packaging could be a pivotal solution in the ongoing pursuit of a greener planet."

That said, the broader crypto industry remains under scrutiny. Despite new innovations in blockchain technology and methods by professional mining organizations to mine more responsibly, crypto activity continues to strain energy grids in some places, which can contribute to rising electricity costs and local air pollution — much of it due to outdated, dirty-fuel-heavy infrastructure. This is particularly the case for small-time mining operations that do not have their own power generation.

Attempts to cut crypto's carbon footprint are vital and underway, including through an increased adoption of clean, nonpolluting energy and less energy-intensive validation systems. However, critics say current regulations aren't strong enough to drive widespread change.

As companies and regulators alike look for tools that build real trust and cut through the noise, blockchain may prove to be more than a tech trend — it could be the foundation of a more accountable, climate-conscious packaging future.

