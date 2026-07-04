Snake rescuer finds 8-foot black mamba wedged inside leaf blower

Instead, it shows the snake doing something far more ordinary: hiding.

A startling rescue video out of South Africa is drawing attention for showing one of the continent's most feared snakes in an unexpected place.

What makes the clip especially striking is that it does not show a black mamba hunting or attacking. Instead, it shows the snake doing something far more ordinary: hiding.

What happened?

A resident in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, contacted snake rescuer Nick Evans after spotting a large dark snake in a shed.

The strange hiding place only became clear after Evans searched the tidy space and found few obvious places for the animal to go. As A-Z Animals reported, the black mamba was jammed inside a leaf blower, and its head later appeared through one of the machine's smaller pipes.

In the video, Evans carefully works to remove the snake without harming it, revealing just how tightly the animal had wedged itself into the equipment.

At about 8 feet long, the snake was a typical adult black mamba.

What looks bizarre on camera is, in behavioral terms, fairly ordinary. Black mambas commonly seek out dark, enclosed places where they can remain undisturbed, and in a suburban shed, stored equipment can provide the same kind of shelter.

Why does it matter?

Human spaces often create exactly the conditions wild animals are looking for.

Because Westville lies within the black mamba's range, residential properties can offer the same essentials that the snakes use elsewhere: prey, vegetation, and tucked-away storage areas resembling refuges such as hollow logs, rock crevices, and termite mounds.

The African Snakebite Institute has also said black mambas are "frequently recorded in roofs, garages, and storerooms, particularly in summer when activity peaks."

This encounter involved a dangerous snake in an area where human development, backyard clutter, and stored gear can increase human-wildlife contact.

A leaf blower left in a shed may seem harmless, but to a snake looking for cover, it can serve as a ready-made refuge.

Their venom makes black mambas especially dangerous, but experts say the snakes usually try to get away rather than confront people.

The name "black mamba" is misleading. The snake's body is usually olive, gray, or brownish; the "black" refers to the inside of its mouth, which it shows when threatened.

Keeping sheds orderly, sealing gaps, and covering openings in stored equipment can make these spaces less inviting. If a snake is found, trained removal is the safest option for both people and the animal.

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