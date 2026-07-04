EV put through brutal 621-mile road trip reveals surprising real-world performance

Road-trip capability remains one of the biggest questions for people considering an EV.

A spec sheet can only say so much; covering 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) on the highway offers a clearer picture of how an electric vehicle performs.

In a YouTube video, reviewer Bjørn Nyland (@bjornnyland) takes the Xpeng G6 Performance on his "1000 km challenge."

What happened?

In the video, Nyland uses the Chinese-built electric SUV for one of his standardized long-distance tests, tracking "real-world energy consumption, charging speed, and total time" over the full 621 miles (1,000 kilometers).

Because the challenge follows a set format, it works as a repeatable comparison tool.

Throughout the trip, Nyland records ambient conditions along with every charging stop and the vehicle's state of charge, helping viewers compare EVs "head-to-head on highway efficiency and charging-curve performance."

Why does it matter?

Road-trip capability remains one of the biggest questions for people considering an EV. A benchmark like this helps show whether a vehicle can stay efficient at highway speeds, how quickly it can recharge on the go, and how its overall travel pace compares with other models.

EV ownership is not only about cutting pollution — it is also about convenience and cost. Electric vehicles can save drivers money on fuel, especially compared with volatile gas prices, and they usually require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

Charging cost is part of the equation as well. Public fast chargers are essential for trips like Nyland's, but charging at home is significantly cheaper. Drivers interested in a faster home setup can get free, instant installation estimates from Qmerit.

What are people saying?

Commenters shared a range of enthusiastic reactions to the video.

"XPeng is pushing industry forward!" one user wrote

"Yeah Tesla is no longer the default option," another added. "This is very impressive !!!"

"So happy I bought this car. Best for bang for the buck, hands down!" a third shared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.