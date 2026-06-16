Under Miami's skyline, baby hammerheads face life in a bay turning into open ocean

Scientists have said Biscayne Bay, alongside Miami, is changing in ways that could reshape a key habitat for some of the region's most threatened marine species.

The bay serves as an early-life refuge for juvenile great hammerhead sharks, and new University of Miami research found that its waters are becoming warmer, saltier, and more acidic.

What happened?

As detailed by Inside Climate News, the University of Miami study traced a long-term shift in Biscayne Bay over the past 20 years.

Researchers said sea-level rise is reducing the brackish conditions many species need and pushing the estuary toward water conditions more like those of the open ocean.

The bay is home to upward of 30 endangered or imperiled species, plus more than 100 species tied to commercial and recreational fishing. Those shallow waters have hosted a 12-foot critically endangered sawfish, and they also provide juvenile great hammerheads with habitat for roughly the first two years of their lives, ICN noted.

Because the transition has unfolded slowly, scientists said it can be difficult to detect from day to day.

"Since I have been here, the bay has been salty," said Florida Sea Grant agent Ana Zangroniz, describing how subtle the gradual shift has felt on the water.

Why does it matter?

The effects reach wildlife and people alike. As salinity rises in the bay, fish communities are changing, and the decline of estuarine habitat could reverberate through ecosystems and fisheries.

That could mean fewer healthy nursery grounds, weaker food webs, and added pressure on species that are already struggling to survive.

One concern for young hammerheads is the food chain beneath them. The animals they prey on depend on shell-building species and other organisms that are especially vulnerable to acidifying water.

"Acidification has the potential to affect both sharks themselves physiologically and prey species that are important to them," said Catherine Macdonald, director of the Shark Research and Conservation Program at the University of Miami.

The changes are affecting freshwater supplies too, Inside Climate News reported, as saltwater moves into the Biscayne Aquifer, which supplies much of South Florida's drinking water. Some coastal wells have already been taken out of use, and cities have had to drill farther inland.

What are people saying?

Macdonald said the stakes for hammerheads are especially severe because the sharks return to those areas to have their young.

"I really deeply hope that we don't end up [with] the first nursery that is reported to disappear because of climate change," she said.

Researchers said Biscayne Bay is not the only place facing this problem. Lead author Elliot Scanes, who has studied estuaries elsewhere, said shallow coastal habitats warm quickly because "they're like a puddle in the sun."

"It's foreseeable that maybe they'll turn into just a big oceanic bay," he added.

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