Ph.D. student fact-checks disturbing claim about wind turbines: '[It's] important to put that into context'

Wind turbines are critical to the clean energy transition and the health of both people and wildlife.

But some climate deniers have spread deceptive claims about wind turbines killing birds, even though the number of deaths is actually infinitesimally small compared to those caused by burning dirty fuels and other human activities, as one climate scientist explained.

TikToker Rosh (@all_about_climate), a Ph.D. student with degrees in Earth and climate sciences, provided clarity on the subject in a recent video, which began with him assessing misleading facts about wind energy shared by the popular TikToker Granny Bibbins (@grannybibbina).

"Did you know these are called wind turbines, aka bird killers?" Bibbins says in an overlay in the video. "These things kill 140,000 to 320,000 birds a year."

While Rosh acknowledged that these stats are "roughly right" — though it's difficult to quantify since bird deaths can differ greatly depending on location — he says it's "important to put that into context."

"On the grand scale of things which kill birds, wind turbines are actually quite low down the list," Rosh continues.

To back up his claims, he shared a Statista chart displaying data from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service on the major human-caused factors for bird deaths. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the data showed that cats are the top killer of birds, responsible for an estimated 2.4 billion bird deaths per year in the U.S.

Rosh explained that collisions with glass buildings are the second-largest bird killer, contributing to nearly 600 million deaths, followed by vehicle collisions. Poison, electrical line collisions, and electrocutions are next on the list, while deaths by land-based wind turbines are at the very bottom at roughly 234,000 birds.

The comparison between bird deaths caused by wind turbines and those resulting from burning oil and gas is even more stark. Rosh shared a chart from a 2009 study comparing bird fatalities from wind, polluting fuels, and nuclear electricity.

The data revealed that dirty fuels such as oil, coal, and gas contribute to nearly 15 million bird deaths annually, while wind energy kills just 7,000.

These numbers are likely much higher in 2025 for both energy sources because of increased production, but it's still clear that "fossil fuels kill infinitely more," as Rosh concluded.

Wind turbines are a triple win for people, animals, and the environment since they produce cheap, clean energy — unlike polluting fuels that are the main driver of the climate crisis.

Plus, wind farm companies and scientists are constantly developing innovative solutions to protect birds. For instance, an Australian company is using AI-based technologies to reduce bird deaths, and a Netherlands-based wind energy developer launched a floating radar technology to minimize bird collisions at offshore wind farms.

Scientists have also proposed painting one blade per turbine black so birds can spot them more easily.

Many commenters sided with Rosh about the unsupported claim that wind turbines are "bird killers."

"I mean yeah fossil fuels will long-term kill everything on the planet," one commenter said.

"Wait till this woman hears about domesticated cats," another said.

"Most modern wind farms have radars now that when they detect birds will turn off the turbines," someone else shared.

